AMD integrates Ryzen PRO and Radeon Vega graphics in next-generation APUs

AMD continues with its Ryzen momentum by unveiling new Ryzen PRO parts with integrated Radeon Vega graphics for commercial customers.

These new Ryzen PRO parts build on the work that AMD did earlier integrating Vega Graphics with Ryzen processors, now it is bringing Vega Graphics to its commercial chips.

Seven new Ryzen PRO with Radeon Vega Graphics APUs are being unveiled today, three for mobile space and four for the desktop.

Mobile

Ryzen 7 PRO 2700U - 4C/8T, 10CUs, 3.8/2.2GHz, 12-25W

Ryzen 5 PRO 2500U - 4C/8T, 8CUs, 3.6/2.0GHz, 12-25W

Ryzen 3 PRO 2300U - 4C/4T, 6CUs, 3.4/2.5GHz, 12-25W

Desktop

Ryzen 5 PRO 2400G - 4C/8T, 11CUs, 3.9/3.6GHz, 65W

Ryzen 5 PRO 2400GE - 4C/8T, 11CUs, 3.8/3.2GHz, 65W

Ryzen 3 PRO 2200G - 4C/4T, 8CUs, 3.7/3.5GHz, 35W

Ryzen 3 PRO 2200GE - 4C/4T, 8CUs, 3.6/3.2GHz, 35W

Ryzen PRO has been build from the ground up to focus on three pillars - power, security and reliability. Built-in security means integrated GuardMI technology, an AES 128-bit encryption engine, Windows 10 Enterprise Security support, and support for fTPM/TPM 2.0 Trusted Platform Module.

GuardMI technology consists for four features:

Transparent secure memory encryption that's OS and application independent, requires no software modifications, and has minimal performance overhead

Secure boot process hardware-based root-of-trust

Trusted application support, including real-time intrusion detection, whitelisted application support, and fTPM/TPM 2.0 support

Secure production environment extending to the assembly line, along with tests to confirm the integrity of the hardware and software chain

One of the features of Ryzen PRO that AMD hopes will appeal to commercial users is the enterprise-grade reliability that the chips come backed with, everything from 18-moths of planned software availability, 24-months processor availability, a commercial-grade QA process, 36-moth warranty, and enterprise-class manageability.

There are no worries on the performance front either, with the Ryzen PRO with Vega Graphics being the world's fastest processor currently available for ultrathin commercial notebooks, with the AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 2700U offering up to 22 percent more productivity performance than Intel's 8th-generation Core i7-8550U in testing carried out by AMD.

AMD has also designed the Ryzen PRO processors to be energy-efficient, enabling up to 16 hours of battery life in devices, or 10.5 hours of video playback.

The Ryzen PRO with Vega Graphics desktop processors are also no slouches, opening up a significant performance gap when compared to Intel Core i5 8400 and Core i3 8100 parts.

When it comes to hardware device portfolio, the new Ryzen PRO with Vega Graphics chips comprises of AMD's largest commercial portfolio ever, with devices targeted across the market, with devices from makers such as Dell, HP, and Lenovo.

