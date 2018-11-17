Consumers four times more likely to dump brands after a bad experience

What customers want seems to be different to what brands think they want according to a new report.

Special Feature Special report: The future of Everything as a Service (free PDF) SaaS had a major impact on the way companies consume cloud services. This ebook looks at how the as a service trend is spreading and transforming IT jobs. Read More

According to South Jordan, UT-based cloud customer experience intelligence company InMoment, almost a quarter (23 percent) of consumers report they are angry after having a bad experience with a brand.

For its 2018 Customer Experience trends report, it surveyed 2000 consumers and 1000 brands across the US to find out about the customer experience. Topics included memorability, personalization, and the use of new technologies.

It discovered five trends indicating what consumers want from brands today and where brands are succeeding and failing in meeting those expectations.

Brands' "personalization" can be perceived as "creepy" and do not benefit the end customer - especially when personalisation crosses over between the physical and digital world.

The survey showed that three out of four (75 percent) of consumers find most forms of personalization at least somewhat creepy. Almost 40 percent of brands admitted they are being creepy with their personalisation mechanisms.

Millennials are misunderstood - especially their attitudes about technology, including digital compared to in-person experiences. Brands might be making some false assumptions that could be misguiding their customer experience strategy for this group.

Flashy is fun, but basics matter most. Regardless of the fancy wrapper, consumers still appreciate the simple things.

The two basics of "human interaction" and "being treated special" with exclusive offers, or loyalty programs are highly influential on memorability, which emphasizes how important it is to get this part of the experience right.

Humans offer both the greatest opportunity and the great risk to the consumer experience. They leave the most significant and longest lasting impression on customers -- whether online, over the phone, or in person.

InMoment

Almost two thirds (65 percent) of consumers reported that "staff interaction" highly influenced their decision to buy more products from a brand, while another 65 percent reported that access to educators and experts is highly influential.

Almost three-quarters (74 percent) of consumers report that poor staff experiences (due to poor attitudes, lack of knowledge, or other reasons) contributed to a bad brand interaction.

By comparison, less than one in three (29 percent) of brands reported the same. This could be a potential nightmare if brands do not invest in well-trained staff.

Whether they are good or bad, experiences that customers remember tend to have strong emotional components. Unfortunately brands are failing to capitalize on this.

Brands believe that three quarters (75 percent) of memorable experiences take place in-person, compared to 59 percent reported by consumers.

Phone calls also make a difference, with 28 percent of consumers reporting that their most memorable experiences occurred while chatting with staff on the phone.

Almost three quarters (72 percent) of consumers say they will choose one brand over another if they are made to feel special, and four out of five (80 percent) are willing to share personal information if they receive special or exclusive offers.

The power of memorable experiences can transform a fleeting moment into a memory that stays and inspires action for the customer -- both positive and negative.

Brands can not afford to underestimate the emotional and financial impact of missing the mark, and need to have a technology solution in place that prevents common customer pain points.

Related content

How Momentum helps retailers create the ultimate shopping experience

Use the blockchain infrastructure to create holistic offers for your customers and optimise their experience -- even out of the store.

Why Pinterest should be in every brand's strategy

Brands are investing in their relationships with Pinterest because of the unique commerce opportunities that it provides.

Has social media growth stalled for e-commerce sales?

Has social media played a critical role in driving sales over the past few years, and can marketers quantify the revenue from social, or is it all industry hype?

Survey shows that three-quarters of businesses improve revenue with AI

With GDPR in force this week, are brands ready for the shift towards using first-party customer data coupled with AI?