CoreLogic launches AI driven platform for real estate agents

CoreLogic, a provider of data and analytics for the real estate and mortgage industries, is unveiling a new AI-based platform called OneHome that aims to improve the home-buying process for agents and consumers.

CoreLogic said that OneHome streamlines communication between agents and home buyers during the purchase process, while also providing a virtual marketplace and AI-enabled home searches, as well as access to financing, insurance and home improvement providers via digital collaboration.

"As we expand our reach into home marketing services and leverage our national footprint, CoreLogic is excited to bring a high impact and innovative solution that significantly improves the home-buying experience for consumers, real estate agents and other stakeholders in the home marketing, selection and buying process," said Frank Martell, CEO of CoreLogic. "We believe that the OneHome tool is a major step forward in providing millions of home buyers with a richer and more efficient experience when buying and owning a home."

Real estate agents are among the bevy of professionals looking to adapt their market to the new era of social distancing. The industry is beginning to move away from in-person appraisals, filings and closings in favor of digital alternatives, and consumers are seeking out virtual options when it comes to searching for and touring homes.

For instance, online real estate database giant Zillow has recently accelerated its focus on virtual and self-tours, machine learning and e-signings to speed up real estate digital transformation. The company reported in May that it has increased its creation of 3D home tours by over 500% since February as part of its Zillow 2.0 initiative.

For CoreLogic, which just rejected a $7 billion takeover offer from Cannae Holdings and Senator Investment Group, the launch of OneHome could help position the company as a bigger tech player in the real estate industry of the future.

