Coronavirus 2020 tech conference cancellations list

On Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) upgraded the global risk from the new coronavirus to "very high" as the virus continued to spread. There are more than 83,000 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus and at least 2,800 reported deaths. The disease has been detected in more than 50 countries and the number of infections continues to rise.
In last week's Monday Morning Opener, Larry Dignan examined how the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak is affecting global supply chains and consumer demand. On Friday looked at how the disease may accelerate the future of work, including an increase in telecommuting, greater importance on video conferencing and digital collaboration technology, and less travel. As Larry wrote, "One thing is certain: The coronavirus is likely to mean the definition of business, as usual, will change."
While we won't know the coronavirus' effects on the overall nature of work for some time, one sector of the tech economy that's already feeling an immediate impact are industry events. Whether as a result of travel bans, laws banning large gatherings, or an abundance of caution, tech conferences are being cancelled, postponed, or converted to virtual events. Companies are also instituting travel restrictions for employees. So, I decided to use this Monday Morning Opener to compile a list of the events that have been cancelled, pushed back, changed format, or are being held as scheduled.
Note: The coronavirus' effect on the tech industry is a rapidly-changing story. We will do our best to update this list as news of conference cancellations and travel restrictions breaks.
Tech conferences cancelled, postponed, or going virtual
MWC Americas (Oct 28-30 in Los Angeles) - Being held as scheduled
Gartner CIO Symposium/ITxPo (Oct 18-22 in Orlando) - Being held as scheduled
VMworld (Aug. 31-Sep. 3 in San Francisco) - Being held as scheduled
HPE Discover (Jun. 23-25 in Las Vegas) - Being held as scheduled
Cisco Live (May 31- Jun. 4 in Las Vegas) - Being held as scheduled
Recode Code Conference 2020 (May 26-28 in Beverly Hills, Calif.) - Being held as scheduled
Google I/O (May 12-14 in Mountain View, Calif.) - Being held as scheduled
SAP SAPPHIRE NOW (May 12-14 in Orlando) - Being held as scheduled
Facebook F8 (May 6-8 in San Jose, Calif.) - Cancelled
Dell World (May 4-7 in Las Vegas) - Being held as scheduled
Google Cloud Next (Apr. 6-8 in San Francisco) - Being held as scheduled
Adobe Summit (Mar 29-April 2 in Las Vegas) - Being held as scheduled
Google News Initiative Summit (Late Apr. in Sunnyvale, Calif.) - Cancelled
Black Hat Asia 2020 (Mar. 31-Apr. 3 in Singapore) - Postponed until Sep. 29-Oct. 2
EmTech Asia (Mar. 24-36 in Singapore) - Postponed to Aug. 4-5
Gartner Data and Analytics Summit (Mar. 23-26 in Grapevine, TX) - Being held as scheduled
Nvidia GTC (Mar. 22-26 in San Jose) - Being held as scheduled
Game Developers Conference (GDC) (Mar. 16-20 in San Francisco) - Cancelled
SXSW (Mar. 12-22 in Austin, Texas) - Being held as scheduled
Facebook Global Marketing Summit (Mar. 9-12 in San Francisco) - Cancelled
OFC 2020 (Mar. 8-12 in San Diego, Calif.) - Being held as scheduled
Salesforce World Tour Sydney (Mar. 4 in Sydney) - Online-only event
Cisco Live Melbourne (Mar. 3-6 in Melbourne) - Cancelled
RSA (Feb. 24-28 in San Francisco) - Held as planned (IBM, AT&T, Verizon and other vendors withdrew)
MWC Barcelona (Feb. 24-27 in Barcelona) - Cancelled
Tech company travel restrictions
As of February 28, 2020, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued multiple travel warnings due to the coronavirus. Amazon has asked all of its 798,000 employees to stop all nonessential travel, both domestic and internationally, immediately, according to an Amazon spokesperson. After a Google employee in Switzerland tested positive for coronavirus, the company expanded employee travel restrictions. Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and others have also implemented employee travel restrictions.
