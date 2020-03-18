Coronavirus forces Google to postpone digital Cloud Next conference

How cyber criminals are trying to exploit coronavirus fears Hackers are trying to take advantage of the COVID-19 outbreak to deliver malware, steal bank details and more -- but there are ways to stay safe from these attacks. Read more: https://zd.net/3d0y4Xw

After laying waste to the upcoming 2020 in-person conference season, the global outbreak of coronavirus has now forced the suspension of one of the digital replacements.

At the start of the month, Google announced it was replacing its physical Google Cloud Next conference with a digital version, but on Wednesday, that conference was postponed as well.

"Google Cloud has decided to postpone Google Cloud Next '20: Digital Connect out of concern for the health and safety of our customers, partners, employees and local communities, and based on recent decisions made by the federal and local governments regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19)," the company said in a blog post.

"Right now, the most important thing we can do is focus our attention on supporting our customers, partners, and each other."

The company intends to still run the digital event, but said it would reveal the new date and hold the event "when the timing is right".

At the time of writing, almost 185,000 confirmed cases have been reported to the World Health Organization, with 7,529 deaths recorded due to the virus.

On Tuesday, the search giant announced it was introducing a Works With Chromebook label for accessories in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

"We've tested these accessories to ensure they comply with Chromebook's compatibility standards," the company said. "Once you see the badge, you can be sure the product works seamlessly with your Chromebook."

Labelled accessories will be sold at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, as well as Bic Camera in Japan.