COROS releases major firmware updates with GoPro support, walk mode, and $200 trade-in offer

Three years ago I purchased my own COROS Vertix GPS adventure watch and have seen a few significant updates that make it a relevant watch today. We received news that yet another significant update is now available for the original Vertix and Apex Pro with updates for the Vertix 2 and Apex coming soon. COROS does an amazing job of supporting its hardware for years, which makes it easy to recommend its watches to readers.

In addition to the update news, COROS is offering up to $200 for US customers who want to trade in an Apex, Apex Pro, or Vertix in order to purchase a new watch. I loved the Vertix 2 that I reviewed and may take the company up on this special offer to upgrade my original Vertix. The brighter, clearer display is a major reason I am considering the upgrade because as you can see in the details of the firmware update COROS is bringing features to the original Vertix that make it tough to distinguish from the new watch.

The update coming on 29 November for the Vertix 2 brings walk mode, GoPro 9 and 10 control support, and Komoot route sync functionality. While the COROS watches are designed for athletes, I am very pleased to see the new support for a walk mode. My family and I go on walks regularly and consistent walking can have significant impacts on improving your health and wellness. It may seem like a basic addition, but it is greatly appreciated.

Walking is actually a bit tough to track accurately with GPS due to walking speed, frequent stops (scooping up dog waste), arm movements, and more. Steps will be counted in the default field and is likely the most accurate way to track this activity. Walk mode can also be used indoors with distance estimated based on cadence and stride data.

In addition to walk mode and GoPro support, the original Vertix, Apex Pro, and Pace 2 also get topographic and landscape map functionality, Galileo satellite support, ANT Plus power meter calibration, and more. The Apex watch will also get an update in December with Galileo and Komoot route sync, but this watch has reached it storage limit so will be limited to performance optimizations in the future.

We saw Insta360 camera support in the COROS Vertix 2 so it is great to see COROS add support for the GoPro Hero 9 and 10 cameras with this update. I've been using a GoPro Hero 9 camera and appreciate the ability to control it from my wrist since I enjoy capturing timelapse videos on my more interesting runs.

In order to take advantage of the special one week $200 offer, good through 29 November, fill out the online form with details on your working Apex, Apex Pro, or original Vertix watch. If you don't have one of these watches, you can still trid in other working GPS watches for a credit of up to $100 on a new COROS watch.