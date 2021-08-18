Coros Vertix 2 announced: New adventure watch with improved GPS, onboard music, and extreme battery life

A couple of years ago I reviewed, and then purchased, the Coros Vertix GPS adventure watch. It has served as a fantastic GPS sports watch with regular updates in hardware functionality and updates across the Coros software platform.

This week Coros announced the Vertix 2 as the premium Coros wearable with several improvements over the Vertix, focused on providing the best GPS tracking experience for users. It is priced $100 more than the original Vertix and is scheduled to start shipping on August 27 with two color options available.

Also: Best sports watch 2021: Garmin isn't your only option

Coros is known for providing stunning battery life with its watches and with the Vertix 2 we see a battery life capable of 135 hours with full GPS tracking and 60 days of normal use, along with 20% faster performance on a higher resolution display. 32GB of onboard storage is provided for offline music while Insta360 camera controls are also available.

Image: Coros

Specifications

Display : 1.4-inch 64-color display, 280x280 pixels, sapphire glass touchscreen LCD

: 1.4-inch 64-color display, 280x280 pixels, sapphire glass touchscreen LCD Materials : Titanium alloy bezel and high-grade fiber watch body with silicone quick release 26mm Quick Fit watch band

: Titanium alloy bezel and high-grade fiber watch body with silicone quick release 26mm Quick Fit watch band Wireless connectivity : Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi

: Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi Sensors : Optical pulse oximeter, optical heart rate monitor, electrocardiogram, barometric altimeter, accelerometer, compass, gyroscope, thermometer

: Optical pulse oximeter, optical heart rate monitor, electrocardiogram, barometric altimeter, accelerometer, compass, gyroscope, thermometer Satellite dual-frequency chipset : GPS, GLONASS, Galileo. Beidou, QZSS

: GPS, GLONASS, Galileo. Beidou, QZSS Water resistance : 10 ATM

: 10 ATM Battery life : Up to 60 days in watch mode, up to 135 hours in GPS mode, and up to 2400 hours in UltraMax mode

: Up to 60 days in watch mode, up to 135 hours in GPS mode, and up to 2400 hours in UltraMax mode Dimensions : 50.3 x 50.3 x 15.7 mm and 91 grams

: 50.3 x 50.3 x 15.7 mm and 91 grams Color options: Obsidian and Lava

While onboard music storage is provided, you must have MP3 files you own that are transferred manually to the watch storage for Bluetooth headset playback. It would be great to see a partnership with Amazon, Spotify, or other subscription provider in the future.

See also: Coros Vertix GPS adventure watch review: Long battery life, high end specs, and spinning digital knob

Like the original Vertix, navigation is posible through two buttons, a spinning crown button, and the touchscreen. The highest end materials are found in this watch, which is a serious challenger to the Garmin Fenix line of watches.

We look forward to testing out the new watch to compare it to the original Vertix. I am particularly interested in the higher resolution display, slightly larger and heavier feel of the Vertix 2, and music performance with various headsets. Let me know if there are other functions or features you want me to evaluate in my upcoming trial with the watch.