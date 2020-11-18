Costco Black Friday deals: HP Chromebook, Dell XPS 13, more

Like its membership club rivals, Costco sells a bit of everything at its warehouses, including a collection of PCs that play a role in its annual Black Friday deals. Membership has its privileges, and in this case, that privilege is having access to the following sales, some of which will be available as early as Nov. 5.
Dell Inspiron Core i5 Desktop for $599.99
$100 off
Available at Costco.com on Thanksgiving before being offered at stores starting on Black Friday, this Inspiron deal will appeal to those looking for a traditional desktop tower at a midrange price. It comes with a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 12GB of RAM, a 1TB hard drive, and even a 256GB solid-state drive that can help boost start-up times.
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Bundle for $1,249.99
$300 off
If you need a portable productivity powerhouse, Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 tablet has you covered, especially with this deal, which kicks off Nov. 20. In addition to the robust hardware (Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 12.3-inch touchscreen), the bundled Surface Pro Type Cover and Surface Pen turn this into a full-fledged laptop that weighs in under 2 pounds.
HP x360 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook for $299.99
$100 off
Providing that convertible laptop experience at the opposite end of the price spectrum of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, this Chromebook with basic specs (Intel Pentium processor, 4GB of memory, 64GB SSD) can provide device versatility thanks to its hinged design, which allows the touchscreen to lay flat like a tablet or even sit in a "tent" position for easy video viewing. Good things come to those who wait, as this deal isn't available until Cyber Monday (Nov. 30) and only at Costco.com.
Lenovo Flex 5 14-inch 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $599.99
$100 off
Here's a Goldilocks price point if you seek a convertible notebook. This Flex 5 deal gets you more than the x360 Chromebook (Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, 14-inch full HD touchscreen) but for far less than the Surface Pro 7. Available online only between Nov. 20 and Nov. 30, this sale lets you grab a new laptop without having to venture out of your house.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4-inch Android tablet for $179.99
$80 off
If you crave the size of the Apple iPad, but not the price, the Tab A7 is a solid alternative, especially with this price cut, which occurs between Nov. 20 and Nov. 30. This Android tablet provides an ample 10.4-inch screen size, along with 64GB of built-in storage, and Samsung sweetens the deal by throwing in a 64GB microSD card for additional storage capacity.
