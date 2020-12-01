Costco Cyber Week deals: Surface Pro 7, Dell XPS 13, more

Like its membership club rivals, Costco sells a bit of everything at its warehouses, including a collection of PCs that play a role in its annual Black Friday deals. But on Cyber Monday, you might have to go to Costco.com to secure some of the following discounts on systems.
Must see offer: Costco membership activation certificate Exclusive promotion
Dell Inspiron Core i5 Desktop for $599.99
$100 off
This Inspiron deal will appeal to those looking for a traditional desktop tower at a midrange price. It comes with a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 12GB of RAM, a 1TB hard drive, and even a 256GB solid-state drive that can help boost start-up times.View Now at Costco VIEW COSTCO MEMBERSHIP OFFER
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Bundle for $1,249.99
$300 off
If you need a portable productivity powerhouse, Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 tablet has you covered, especially with this deal. In addition to the robust hardware (Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 12.3-inch touchscreen), the bundled Surface Pro Type Cover and Surface Pen turn this into a full-fledged laptop that weighs in under 2 pounds.View Now at Costco VIEW COSTCO MEMBERSHIP OFFER
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4-inch Android tablet for $179.99
$80 off
If you crave the size of the Apple iPad, but not the price, the Tab A7 is a solid alternative, especially with this price cut. This Android tablet provides an ample 10.4-inch screen size, along with 64GB of built-in storage, and Samsung sweetens the deal by throwing in a 64GB microSD card for additional storage capacity.View Now at Costco VIEW COSTCO MEMBERSHIP OFFER
More Cyber Monday 2020 deals
Here are some other noteworthy Costco deals worth checking out:
Join Discussion