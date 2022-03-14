Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

Counterpoint: Global smartwatch market surges on massive growth in India, Samsung takes over 2nd place

The latest figures from Counterpoint Research show a blazing Indian smartwatch market being powered by an ascendant local manufacturer while Samsung, Amazfit, and Garmin all make impressive progress in 2021.

After a sluggish 2020 brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Counterpoint Research recorded a record-breaking 2021 for the global smartwatch market. 

According to the company's latest report, 2021 produced 24% year-over-year growth across all brands, with the strongest jumps being seen in budget-friendly sub-$100 offerings. 

Also: Health-related apps are driving growth in smartwatch sales, says IDC

ZDNet Recommends: Apple Watch Series 7 -- Best overall smart watch

$449 at Apple

This trend of seeking out low-cost smartwatches drove a 14% bump in North American shipments and a 10% rise in Chinese purchases. However, its greatest impact could be seen in India where it pushed sales up 274%, year over year, to account for 10% of the global market, up from just 3% in 2020. 

counterpoints-2021-smartwatch-chart.png

 Counterpoint Research

On a brand-by-brand basis, Apple remained the undisputed leader, despite slipping 3% to hold 30.1% of the market. Meanwhile, Samsung's shipments grew more than 200% to pass Huawei and push it into a distant second place with 10.2% of shipments during the year. Huawei fell to third with 7.7% of the market. 

Also: Epix (2nd Gen) review: Garmin's best modern GPS sports watch

In fourth place was Imoo, a Chinese company specializing in smartwatches for kids, with 5.2% of the market, followed by Amazfit  in fifth with 5.1% and Garmin in sixth with 4.6%. Amazfit and Garmin were the only two companies besides Samsung to see positive movement in their respective market shares between 2020 and 2021, Counterpoint noted. 

The remainder of the market was accounted for by Google-owned FitBit  (3.8%), Xiaomi (3.6%), and Noise (2.6%). Noise , a smartwatch maker based in India, made its first appearance on the list thanks to the aforementioned surge in interest in that company's market. 

More: Best smartwatches: Apple Watch and other top picks

The remaining 27.1% was accounted for by smaller brands and manufacturers, including Fossil, which fell out of the top nine. 

While Counterpoint did not offer any predictions for future smartwatch shipment volumes, the company did note that the fourth quarter of 2021 saw the single most shipments of any quarter in the product category's history, with 40 million units having been moved during the holiday season. Even with the traditional shopping season bump taken into account, this would suggest the post-pandemic trajectory for smartwatches is trending steeply upward. 

Mobility

Show Comments

Related