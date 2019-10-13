Couple weeks with Galaxy Fold, Google hardware preview, Surface products (MobileTechRoundup show #483)

After 2 weeks, Matt is loving the Galaxy Fold, but we’re gearing up for the Google hardware event this week. Thoughts on the Pixelbook Go, new Microsoft Surface products, and more.

We missed recording last week due to a business trip taking me to London where I was able to share the Galaxy Fold with other mobile tech writers. Check out MobileTechRoundup show #483 as we covered the Galaxy Fold and much more.

  • Samsung Galaxy Fold after two weeks
  • Pixel 4: What to expect
  • Essential Project GEM phone
  • Microsoft reveals Surface Duo and Neo
  • Surface lineup gets an update
  • Pixelbook Go leaks in full. Maybe GO stands for Game Online, i.e. Stadia
  • New Samsung Chromebooks starting at $229
  • HP enterprise Chromebooks debut
  • Garmin Star Wars watch Matt has to have

Running time: 76 minutes

