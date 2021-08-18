Coursera launches Leadership Academy as Coursera for Business expands

Coursera has launched educational content for business leaders via its Coursera for Business platform.

The launch of its Leadership Academy is aimed at corporations looking to develop employees amid hybrid work and enterprise transitions.

Coursera has built out a series of Academies within Coursera for Business using content from top universities and corporations. Coursera's Academies effort covers data science, cloud and IT, software engineering, marketing and finance. These academies are built using Coursera's SkillSets tools, which offer 42 job-based learning content covering everything from change management to emotional intelligence.

Coursera Leadership Academy The Leadership Academy has more than 350 job-based content recommendations including the following. High performance collaboration, leadership, teamwork and negotiation.

Communications strategies for the virtual age.

Managing remote teams.

Leading in times of crisis. View now at Coursera

Leah Belsky, chief enterprise officer at Coursera, said in an interview that Coursera for Business has seen momentum with growth of 69% in the most recent quarter with customers such as Accenture and eBay. Typically, Coursera content is complementing training content from HR companies.

Belsky added that many of the learning content provided by Coursera revolves around soft skills. "Leaders need to know soft skills," she said. "We've packaged top courses and content in three parts: Lead yourself, lead teams and lead organizations."

Coursera has found that soft skills and the process behind them can be teachable, said Belsky. The Leadership Academy courses are only available through Coursera's enterprise unit. "We are looking to democratize leadership training especially with so much focus on transformation," said Belsky.

Reference customers for the effort include Informatica. Leadership Academy is currently available for Coursera for Business customers.

In its second quarter, Coursera revenue topped the $100 million mark for the first time.

Coursera had 87 million registered learners in the second quarter with 25% of the Fortune 500 using Coursera for Business. Coursera CEO Jeffrey Maggioncalda said Aug. 3.

We continue to invest in our enterprise sales force using a land-and-expand strategy to acquire new customers while growing our relationships with existing customers. In Q2, we increased the total number of paid enterprise customers to 584, a 109% increase over the prior year that included customers from all of our institutional categories. Large customers like Go1 in the U.K. and PwC ProEdge in the U.S. expanded programs with Coursera for Business, integrating Coursera into their digital upskilling enterprise products. And others like Pernod Ricard, a leading beverage company based in France, are using Coursera to upskill their technology talent in cutting-edge digital school skills.

