InfoSec partners with Coursera for cybersecurity training

Coursera and InfoSec are joining forces on a new slate of cybersecurity-focused courses, giving the site's estimated 82 million users access to classes on cybersecurity management, digital forensics, secure coding and incident response.

The courses available from InfoSec are available now and include Cyber Incident Response, Credential Access, Discovery, Lateral Movement, and Collection, Python for Command-And-Control, Exfiltration, and Impact, and more.

In a statement, InfoSec said it would be rolling out more specialized classes over the next few months.

Jack Koziol, Infosec CEO and founder, said it was imperative for the cybersecurity industry to constantly offer new courses and educational opportunities as the threat landscape evolves.

"We partnered with Coursera to expand our reach and help individuals, businesses and governments stay ahead of cyber threats," Koziol said. "We're excited to help even more professionals develop the knowledge and skills critical to success in any cyber role, while accelerating job-readiness for aspiring cybersecurity professionals."

InfoSec currently has its own platform for technical skills development with more than 1,200 resources covering "hands-on cyber ranges, projects and courses mapped to the NICE Workforce Framework for Cybersecurity and MITRE ATT&CK Framework," the company said in a release.

In addition, the site offers boot camps and certifications for those looking to improve their skills or upskill.

Coursera chief content officer Betty Vandenbosch said cybersecurity has become an issue that affects everyone, adding that consumers are now demanding better protection of their data from the organizations they frequent.

But the demand for more stringent data protection from consumers comes at a time when the cybersecurity industry is facing a severe shortage of talent. Vandenbosch said providing flexible online learning programs from InfoSec would help those looking to break into the industry or stay up to date with the latest cyber threats, technologies and best practices.