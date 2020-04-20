COVID-19: Let us not forget the hopeful news, part three

First, I am so sorry that week No. 3 of LUNFTHN is showing up early in week No. 4. I published something else last week on hope, human ingenuity, and 13th-century science to show that humanity has always solved problems, and at the same time, it has been able to innovate at extraordinary levels when needed. Sadly, not that many of you bothered to read it. It was long and on an arcane subject that perhaps only me and a few others are interested in, but the lessons are real and unmistakable. The good in humanity always wins over its evil. Read it if you can find the time.

But I'm back in week four, and the amount of hopeful news is starting to accelerate and accumulate, which is hopeful unto itself. So, without further ado.

Crisis: Trends

I wasn't sure where to put this one, but ultimately, because it involves nation-states, I put it here. French President Emmanuel Macron said that he got backing for a "world truce" from four of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council -- that means France, the US, China, and the UK. He is hopeful that Putin will back it, too.

Crisis: Antibodies, vaccines, treatment

Crisis: Technology industry working to beat the virus

As I have been making clear to all the companies that I know or have communicated with throughout this crisis, they will be judged after this is over on what they did during the crisis. There is no "let's get back to what it was" at this point. I am happy to say the tech industry has been stepping up for the most part throughout.

Here are some of the initiatives that are on the table recently.

Crisis: Other institutions there to help

I may be in technology, and thus that's the focus I bring here, but there is so much good that is being done to aid those who are in the fight for their lives and to support the planet that it almost makes me cry tears of joy.

Crisis: People doing wonderful personal things

One of the hallmarks of the coronavirus crisis is that volumes are being written on how the human connection is more important than ever. Oddly, it's not more important than ever; it's always been the foundation of human civilization. We want to be recognized and cared for as part of the lives of others and return the same.

This hopeful news segment is highlighting not necessarily the people on the front lines but just human beings who are trying to cope with this crisis. When you see video after video and read post after post on what people are doing amid all this devastation -- they aren't just coping but often flourishing.

These are strangers to most of us. But they reflect what I know about people: They are remarkable, driven by love more often than by hatred, and infinitely creative in ordinary times, times of crisis, and when new norms are being created and mainstreamed. While it isn't a moment to celebrate, we can always celebrate the power of the human spirit -- it gets us through and makes us better. Some examples this week:

One person who has been immensely helpful in showing the "human" side (meaning not just the business credentials or the celebrity status) of people has been enterprise technology heavyweight influencer/analyst and friend Vinnie Mirchandani. He's had two blogs for a long time: Deal Architect, where he covers the enterprise technology trends, but the one that has captivated me forever has been his New Florence, New Renaissance blog, which is dedicated to the human culture at its grandest historic scale and the individual human level. It's dedicated to achievement -- societal and personal. Recently, he has been running a great series on the hobbies of people he knows in the tech industry. The range of interests has been spectacular and the passions remarkable. For the general series, feel free to click on the links above. I want to highlight one well-respected person in the technology industry: VP of corporate communications at Zoho Sandy Lo. She is an accomplished, classically trained pianist, and she "taped" six "Music in Quarantine" clips of her playing music -- ranging from Dear Evan Hansen's "You Will Be Found" (see below) to Mozart's Sonata No. 11. To get all the clips, click here. This one is a small part of Mozart's Sonata No. 11, which many will recognize. It's about time you listened to classical music. Another of the wonderful, sweet things, that is almost as thematic as the parks that are in play here, is the recreation of Disneyland and Disney characters that a lot of dads are doing for their kids. It's always the better part of human nature when a parent does something for the love of his or her kids. In Irwin Pennsylvania, Dad Jesus Torres built the "It's a Small World Ride" for his daughter 18-month-old daughter Isla, complete with a car made out of a box. For the video of the story and just for nothing more than watching the little girl clap as she is driven in her box, it's worth clicking here. Equally as wonderful and of course Disney themed, is what Brian Morris in Lutz, Florida did for his daughters using nothing more than chalk and sidewalks. He drew outstanding renditions of Disney characters, like Lady and the Tramp, Baby Yoda, Ariel, on sidewalk tiles. Not only is he delighting his kids but he's also delighting the neighbors. The guy is a construction worker by day, part-time artist by night, and a world-class dad. Plus, he's good at it. If you want to see the story, go here. If you'd like to see his work all in all, here's his Facebook page.

Crisis: Useful information

As always, some relatively random but helpful (close to hopeful...) stuff.

Musical hit of the week

There is a tie this week. The best of humanity just comes out in music, doesn't it? I'm going to continue the Sandy Lo theme of Broadway and classical. But I couldn't decide between two, so here they are.

Broadway

This is from the March 31 James Corden Late Night show. James Corden speaks from his heart -- though to be honest, the guy is normally so funny that I wondered if he was setting up a bit, but no. To help us through this, he had Ben Platt (star of Dear Evan Hansen and a really good Netflix series, The Politician) and the cast of Dear Evan Hansen sing "You Will Be Found." Lovely.

Classical

This was one of the most moving and ethereal things I've ever seen. Andre Bocelli, the incredible operatic God-on-Earth, did a free 30-minute concert called Music for Hope, in the empty Duomo di Milano. But, even more amazing, he then walked outside of the Cathedral and did a rendition of Amazing Grace to an empty city of Milan. It's worth watching the whole thing, but if you want to just listen to and see Amazing Grace, jump to 18:38 on the video. Watch and be wondrous no matter where you start.

Corona Cover of the week

There is no doubt that 2012 The Voice finalist Chris Mann is the most talented of all the Corona Cover artists out there. Great voice, brilliant lyrics, best produced, and the guy is funny. Not surprising. He's already a well-known singer. He's so good at these (my name for it, I think) Corona Covers that I'm doing two of these.

First up, My Corona. If you can't guess what it's a take-off on, shanda! (That means shame in Yiddish for the goyim out there). This is awesome. Next up, Madonna's Vogue Corona style -- "Stay Home Vogue." This one dates some of you though it doesn't date me. I'm way older.

John Krasinski SGN No. 3 (aka best humor of the week)

I was going to hunt for the funniest bit of the week, but when it boils down to it, John Krasinski is likely to win that category every week. So…

I started my posting when he started his show. He is funnier than I am. He is also better connected than I am. But, to his detriment, he is a Red Sox fan. Once again (see Patriots reference last week), in the interests of species solidarity, I am going to put up John Krasinski's show despite a gratuitous slap at the Yankees. Because as you will see, the Red Sox did something nice for some of our frontline workers, as did David Ortiz. And to John Krasinski, who is increasingly building something worth keeping around even after the crisis -- not only a truly good show but a vehicle for a connection to people.

That's it for this week. Always great to end with John Krasinski.

But one more announcement.

