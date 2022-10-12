'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
One of the coolest new features for tech in recent years has been the implementation of everyday 3D printers, so you can bring the design lab straight to your home. If you've been itching to try out your own designs, you now can -- and save $96 in the process. The Official Creality Ender 3 V2 Upgraded 3D Printer dropped to only $223 as a part of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, so you can save 30% on this 3D printer.
Featuring a self-developed silent motherboard, you can print while the young ones are sleeping in the room next door. It was designed for silent printing but also for more stable motion performance while it's in operation.
One important feature to note: this 3D printer is certified with a MeanWell Power Supply, so you can print with ease knowing that it meets the printing requirements of fast heating and long-time printing capabilities. More importantly, this power supply was built under the hood so you can safely print.
The rotary knob on the extruder makes it easy to load and feed the filament process, and you can monitor from the 4.3-inch smart screen. Plus, in the event of any interruptions, the printer will immediately start right back where it left off, so you won't have to contend with reprogramming anything.
At 30% off, this 3D printer is a great option for anyone who wants to jump into the 3D printing field. Add it to your cart right now to get the deal, especially since prices are fluctuating during the Prime Early Access Sale.
