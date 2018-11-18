Cruising with Mate 20s and Pixel 3 XL, Moment lenses, OnePlus 6T (MobileTechRoundup show #450)

I've been gone for a couple of weeks and took five phones on a recent cruise, but two stood out as the best cameras. Kevin ordered a Moment lens so stay tuned for his thoughts on that accessory.

By for The Mobile Gadgeteer | | Topic: Mobility

I've been away for a couple of weeks so Kevin and I kicked off MobileTechRoundup show #450 with a roundup of the phones I took on my vacation.

motr-logo1
Image: ZDNet
  • Matt's phone camera experience on a cruise with the Huawei Mate 20s, thoughts on in-screen fingerprint scanners too
  • Matt bought a OnePlus 6T... from T-Mobile
  • Kevin ordered a Moment case and lenses for the iPhone XR
  • New iPad Pros look fantastic!
  • Samsung shows off foldable phone prototype
  • Pixel 3 Lite in the works?
  • Chromebooks on Dev Channel now have USB access in Linux and Android 9

Running time: 62 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 71MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

Related Topics:

Apple Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware Reviews
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

More from Matthew Miller

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3