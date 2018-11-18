Cruising with Mate 20s and Pixel 3 XL, Moment lenses, OnePlus 6T (MobileTechRoundup show #450)

I've been away for a couple of weeks so Kevin and I kicked off MobileTechRoundup show #450 with a roundup of the phones I took on my vacation.
- Matt's phone camera experience on a cruise with the Huawei Mate 20s, thoughts on in-screen fingerprint scanners too
- Matt bought a OnePlus 6T... from T-Mobile
- Kevin ordered a Moment case and lenses for the iPhone XR
- New iPad Pros look fantastic!
- Samsung shows off foldable phone prototype
- Pixel 3 Lite in the works?
- Chromebooks on Dev Channel now have USB access in Linux and Android 9
Running time: 62 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 71MB)
Join Discussion