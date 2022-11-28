'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Did you miss out on Black Friday 2022? No problem: Cyber Monday deals are here, with internet retailers offering their lowest prices of the year. ZDNET is surfacing the latest and best sales online in real time for you to check out now.Read now
Most 17-inch laptops tip the scales at well over 4 pounds, which makes LG's 2.98lb Gram 17 a remarkable device that will give it particularly appeal for creators, knowledge workers and undemanding gamers who want to maximise screen real estate without sacrificing too much portability.
Obviously it's still a bulky device, measuring 14.91in. wide by 10.19in. deep by 0.7in. thick, but the LG Gram 17's weight really puts it in a class of its own.
The LG Gram 17 is available in multiple configurations, but the model on offer here is based on Intel's 12th-generation Core i7-1260P processor with 32GB of RAM, 2TB of SSD storage (2x 1TB) and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics.
The all-important 17-inch display is a 16:10 WQXGA (2560x1600) IPS panel with a non-reflective design and support for 99% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. It sits in narrow bezels with a Windows Hello-supporting 1080p webcam at the top. The chassis provides room for a keyboard with a separate number pad and a large touchpad.
Connections run to two USB-A (3.2 Gen2x1), two Thunderbolt 4/USB4, HDMI and a 3.5mm headphone jack. One of the USB-C ports will be used to charge the 80Wh battery, which powers the Gram 17 for up to 12.5 hours (under MobileMark 18) or 17.5 hours of video playback, according to LG.
Also: The 60 best Cyber Monday Laptop deals
This lightweight 17-inch laptop performs well enough under mainstream productivity workloads but its lack of discrete graphics puts demanding games out of reach. Creators would probably appreciate a memory card slot, but otherwise there are few drawbacks with this standout large-screen laptop.