Cyber Monday laptop deal: Save $450 on this 13-inch Samsung Galaxy Book2 360

Offering a sleek two-in-one design, Samsung's 13.3-inch Galaxy Book 2 360 provides you with both the functionality of a clamshell laptop and the portability of a tablet –all wrapped up in the same convertible package.
The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is currently available from Best Buy for just $699.99 -- a significant saving of $450 compared with the original price listing of $1,149.99.
Equipped with Windows 11 and packing a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Evo-branded Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 delivers smooth performance whether you're using it for productivity, design or streaming video – or a combination of all of the above, as this laptop device is designed for multitasking.
Storage capacity of 512GB provides you with plenty of room to store documents, pictures, videos and more, while 16MB of RAM allows you to run relatively demanding applications. It features a 13.3-inch FHD (1920x1080) AMOLED touch screen, with Intel Iris Xe Graphics providing the GPU muscle.
The fast-charging battery promises 18 hours of productivity while a 360-degree hinge allows you to use the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro in laptop or tablet mode, or points in between. The device is also compatible with Samsung's S Pen stylus.
