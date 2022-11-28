'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
If you're on the hunt for a dirt-cheap robot vacuum over Cyber Monday, Walmart has a deal on an Anker model only available during the shopping event.
With a bargain price of $99, saving you $150 off the typical retail price of $249, the Anker eufy 25C robot vacuum is an affordable, entry-level device to get you started in the smart home robot vacuum space.
It's not often you see a robot vacuum on offer for less than $100. Black Friday is a great opportunity to pick up a hefty discount on modern tech and appliances, and considering the price point, the Anker eufy 25C robot vacuum should be on your radar.
Read on: Hands-free cleaning: Our favorite robot vacuums
The Anker eufy is a Wi-Fi-connected vacuum that is compatible with mobile devices, Google Home, and the Amazon Alexa voice assistant. The product offers 1500Pa of suction power to pick up dirt, dust, and pet hair off your floors alongside three brushes, a quiet motor, and a 0.6L dustbin capacity.
Sure, this robot vacuum is missing some of the features of the more advanced models on the market -- such as self-emptying systems or a mop -- but at $99, you can't really argue.
Also: The best robot vacuum and mop combos
This deal has launched on Black Friday, an annual sale featuring hundreds of thousands of deals on tech, appliances, homeware, and more.
If you're looking for an alternative robot vacuum, check out our guide on the best robot vacuum deals around.