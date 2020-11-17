CyberCX continues aggressive expansion with Queensland operations launch

CyberCX, the group of security companies headed by two of Australia's most experienced technology and cyber veterans, has continued its expansion, this time into Queensland.

The company said it has unified Queensland's best cybersecurity talent, expertise, and capability to create the state's leading full-service cybersecurity operator.

The launch follows CyberCX recently acquiring two Queensland-based cyber companies, Alcorn Group and Yell IT.

CyberCX said it would work closely with the University of Queensland and QUT to help it grow its Queensland workforce to around 200 over the next 18 months.

"Queensland is a key market focus for CyberCX. We are the country's largest, sovereign cybersecurity player and we are passionate about protecting the communities we serve," CyberCX CEO John Paitaridis said. "CyberCX is well placed to deliver mission-critical cybersecurity services to Queensland businesses and government leveraging our 600 plus cybersecurity specialists nationally."

CyberCX in late October also stood up operations in Western Australia after acquiring two local cyber firms, Asterisk Information Security and Diamond Cyber Security.

Similar to its Brisbane approach, CyberCX said it would work with ECU, UWA, and Curtin University to grow its Western Australian workforce to over 70 cybersecurity professionals over the next year.

CyberCX, backed by private equity firm BGH Capital, was formed a year ago when it brought together 12 of Australia's independent cybersecurity brands: Alcorn, Assurance, Asterisk, CQR, Diamond, Enosys, Klein&Co, Phriendly Phishing, Sense of Security, Shearwater, TSS, and YellIT.

It is headed by Alastair MacGibbon, former head of the Australian Cyber Security Centre and once special adviser on cybersecurity to former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, as well as Paitaridis, who was formerly Optus Business' managing director.

Since launch, CyberCX has gone on an expansion spree, scooping up a number of local cybersecurity startups, which in addition to the Queensland and Western Australian acquisitions, includes identity management firm Decipher Works and cloud security specialists CloudTen in October; and two Melbourne-based startups, Basis Networks and Identity Solutions, in July.

CyberCX has also pushed into the New Zealand market in August, adding its first Kiwi acquisition in Insomnia Security a month later.

