Cyberwar and the future of cybersecurity (free PDF download)

As cybersecurity redefines the international conflicts of the future one thing remains clear: No business is safe from an attack, which could bring reprehensible damage to a company's finances, data, and reputation.

For this special feature, ZDNet and TechRepublic writers disclose how today's security threats have expanded in their scope and seriousness. Charles McLellan presents an overview of the current threat landscape in the US and UK. Danny Palmer explains how professional hacking organizations operate like any other business. Teena Maddox examines how cybercriminals focus on public infrastructure to disrupt services and cause mayhem.

Also in this eBook, Steve Ranger shares how cyberwarfare could turn gadgets into weapons on a virtual battlefield and reports on how countries prepare for cyberwarfare. While Conner Forrest researches the prominence of offensive cyberweapons as part of international military efforts.

In addition, Alison DeNisco Rayome shares how companies can protect itself from ransomware attacks. While Steve Ranger provides an overview of major menaces to avoid-- from disorganized crime to state-backed hackers. Dan Patterson digs deep to describe what fuels the dark web.

