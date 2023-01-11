This heavy-duty e-bike had me flying off-road, grinning from ear to ear

Pros Front fork and rear frame suspension

9-speed transmission and 5-level pedal assist

Powerful 750-watt Bafang motor

Big, bright LCD display

330 pound capacity

Hydraulic disc brakes Cons 74 pound weight

No fenders

No rear light

My daily commute includes a portion of e-bike riding to and from the commuter rail station so most of my e-bike testing has focused on street riding. I enjoy exploring the outdoors too so I was excited when I was approached about testing out the Cyrusher Ranger all-terrain fat tire electric bike. My test period included the month of December so I've spent time riding the bike in light snow and the pouring rain on streets and trails through the woods.

I've had a few bikes that I have tested bring big smiles to my face and the Cyrusher Ranger had me catching bugs in my teeth.

The Cyrusher Ranger is available now for $2,799 in green, white, and black. I tested the green model with metallic green paint with black highlights. The bike looks fantastic and is sure to get attention out on the trails. It's a bike that the Hulk or Green Goblin might be found riding with a requirement for some arm strength to lift it or recover from an off-trail spill.

Despite its weight and size, the bike rides like a dream with front shocks and a rear frame shock that is combined with fat tires to propel you forward with amazing stability and control.

Specifications Frame 6061 aluminum alloy Motor size 750 watt Bafang rear hub Pedal Assist Five levels Range 56 miles Top speed Class 3, 28+ mph Battery capacity 52 Volt, Samsung lithium Display 3.7-inch color LCD Lights 250 lumen front LED Payload capacity 330 pounds Seat Breathable ergonomic sport cushion Brakes Logan hydraulic 180mm disc brakes Drivetrain 9-speed Shimano Tires Kenda 26 inch x 4 inch puncture resistant Bike weight 74 pounds with battery

Assembly and prep to ride

The Cyrusher (pronounced "sigh rusher") Ranger is a large and heavy bike, so be careful unboxing; the entire box and its contents weigh close to 100 pounds. Inside the cardboard we find stiff black foam material with the front wheel/tire in one cut out area and the accessory box in another. Separate the two halves of the foam to reveal the rest of the bike frame and rear wheel/tire assembly.

The battery is inserted under the main frame with the rear shock under the seat post Matthew Miller/ZDNET

Setup of the bike requires about 30-45 minutes with all of the necessary hardware and tools included in the box. Cyrusher also offers a helpful installation video to guide users.

Install the handlebars, attach the front wheel, install the pedals, secure the front light, and snap in the battery. Very detailed and accurate instructions are provided by Cyrusher, including diagrams of spacers, nuts, and washers so don't worry if you don't have a lot of experience assembling bikes.

The battery installation went as detailed in the manual, with one exception. I am unable to remove the key from the lock after installing the battery so for my testing I rode the bike with the key in place. The key works to help remove the battery for charging the battery off of the bike or storing the bike when you are not actively riding it.

Controls for the bike and display are found on the left side of the handlebars. The horn and light buttons have white symbols for their respective functions while pedal assist is controlled with the large plus and minus buttons. The power button is located on the bottom, below the minus button so you do not accidentally hit it while riding.

The buttons are easy to press and the big display is bright Matthew Miller/ZDNET

The 3.7-inch display is one of the largest I have seen on an e-bike, but it is conveniently oriented in landscape so it does not rise too far about the handlebars. The display shows battery charge level, odometer, speedometer, pedal assist level, and front light status. If there are ever errors on the bike, these codes will also appear on the display. Fifteen error codes are listed in the manual, but in my few weeks of testing I have yet to see an error code appear.

Cyrusher states that it takes 5-7 hours to fully charge up a battery. The battery may provide a riding experience of up to 56 miles, depending on your assist level and speed. I've been seeing solid battery life on the roads and trails.

The 9-speed Shimano transmission on the right side Matthew Miller/ZDNET

Performance

The Cyrusher Ranger is the largest e-bike I have tested so far and with that size also comes serious power in the form of a 750W Bafang rear hub motor and large capacity battery. The 4-inch fat tires provide a comfortable and safe ride on the roads and trails, but be careful to also manage that power a bit. I had pedal assist at level five and on a wet narrow trail I rode over a tree root and the back tire slid out from under me with the bike landing on my left leg. I should have been taking things a bit slower on such a treacherous trail in the wet conditions and quickly learned my lesson.

The bike is so big and heavy that it may be a bit intimidating at first. I am not a small guy so I actually loved having the size and power to support my 240 pounds. The Ranger has a capacity for 330 pounds so it can handle larger riders, too. My daughter is about 100 pounds lighter than me and she also loved riding the bike, which surprised me since I thought she would find it too big and powerful. She told me she felt very secure riding it loved how fast it was able to go on the roads.

The gear shifter and throttle is found on the right side Matthew Miller/ZDNET

Riding the bike for long periods of time is possible thanks to the dual shock suspension system and the breathable ergonomic sport cushion seat. The seat has an opening in the center that helps with comfort while the padding is excellent too. The seat is also not too wide so it is perfectly designed to support extensive periods of pedaling.

The front suspension is adjustable to fit your preferred riding experience while the rear air suspension found below the seat post helps with comfort on the back side. The Shimano 9-gear system lets you tackle any hill with ease. I did notice an occasional slippage of the gears as the derailleur didn't seem to move through fully to the next gear line.

The twist throttle is found on the right handlebar where about a third of the inner part of the grip serves as the throttle with the thumb activated gear shifter below it and the brake handle above it. The Logan hydraulic disc brakes performed very well and even at fast speeds I was able to stop quickly and under control. Cyrusher states that motor cutoff has been added to the braking for additional safety.

The throttle works in conjunction with the pedal assist level so at level one your throttle speed will be around 7-8 mph while a level five setting will get you to the maximum throttle of 20 mph. You can achieve much faster speeds, up to 28 mph by pedaling at the right gear and it is clear the Ranger can be made to fly.

Bottom line

This year I plan to load up my truck with e-bikes and head out into the mountains for more gravel and trail riding. The Cyrusher Ranger is clearly built to tackle those conditions and riding on my local trails was a sheer joy. I've had a few bikes that I have tested bring big smiles to my face and the Cyrusher Ranger had me catching bugs in my teeth. The bike flies at up to 28 mph with those sweet fat tires singing on pavement and carrying me across rough terrain.

The bike's size, weight, and handlebar position made it almost feel like I was riding a motorcycle, which was a great feeling for someone that hasn't ridden a motorcycle for decades.

Cyrusher created a beautiful, powerful bike that is built for tackling any terrain with power to spare. I would like to see ergonomic grips, fenders, and a rear light so I could use this for commuting, but some of that can be added and the focus on this bike is on the off-road experience. For rough and tumble terrain, the Cyrusher Ranger excels and offers an experience that will thrill you.

