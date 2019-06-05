Dashboard dead? Apple kills off widget app in macOS Catalina beta

WWDC 2019: Everything Apple announced and what really matters to business TechRepublic's Karen Roby and Bill Detwiler break down the important news from Apple's 2019 WWDC, but more importantly, they discuss why certain applications are important to business users. Read more: https://zd.net/2Wb8mpN

Apple appears to have killed off the Dashboard app in the forthcoming macOS Catalina update.

As per Appleosophy and MacRumors, the current beta for macOS Catalina no longer features the widget app, which first appeared in OS X Tiger in 2005. It includes a calendar, clock, calculator and a selection of other widgets.

Appleosophy found that Dashboard is missing from the Launchpad interface and could not force it to be activated using Terminal.

The other missing icon in Terminal is iTunes, which Apple has also decided to abandon in place of Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and Apple TV.

Although Dashboard may return at some point during the developer preview of macOS Catalina, it has been demoted over the years.

Apple in 2014 disabled it by default in OS X 10.10 Yosemite, the version that introduced widgets to the revamped Notification Center.

While many macOS users won't miss Dashboard if it is removed for good, there are still some fans of the app, which offered widgets in a second screen rather than the scrollable sidebar. Others may miss the app simply for how long it's been a part of the Mac desktop experience.

One of the favorites from Dashboard was Sticky notes. A user on MacRumor's forum notes that after updating to macOS Catalina the notes will be automatically imported to the Stickies app.

Probably a testament to its age, Apple's page for downloading third party Dashboard widgets indicates there are currently 1,703 Dashboard widgets spanning dozens of categories. That's many times more than the widgets on the App Store for Notification Center.

Image: Liam Tung/ZDNet

