macOS Catalina: Will your Mac run it?

Apple unveiled the next-generation macOS at the WWDC 2019 keynote this week. macOS Catalina will land this fall (the beta is currently available to developers, and a public beta will land in July).
But will your Mac run it, or has the time come to buy a new one?
Must read: WWDC 2019: The new Mac Pro
Here is a list of all the Macs that are compatible with macOS Catalina:
- 2017 iMac Pro and later
- 2015 MacBook and later
- 2013 Mac Pro and later
- 2012 iMac and later
- 2012 MacBook Air and later
- 2012 MacBook Pro and later
- 2012 Mac mini and later
The good news is that this is similar to the compatibility list or macOS Mojave, except that the two models of the Mac Pro – the mid-2010 and mid-2012 Mac Pro – have been dropped from the list.
The bad news is that if you dropped a lot of coin on a Mac Pro seven years ago, it's come to the end of its life.
See also:
- Next iPhone could borrow a handy Samsung and Huawei feature
- Google pulls Huawei's Android support following Trump blacklist, claims report
- iOS 13 likely to drop support for a lot of older hardware
- iOS 12.3: iPhone tips and tricks
- iOS 12.3 draining your iPhone battery fast? Here's what you should do
- Has your iPhone or iPad stopped charging? Check this first!
- Buying a replacement iPhone battery? Be careful you don't get ripped off
Join Discussion