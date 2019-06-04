macOS Catalina: Will your Mac run it?

Will your existing Mac run the new macOS Catalina upgrade which is due out this fall, or has the time come to give Apple a huge chunk of cash for a new Mac?

Apple unveiled the next-generation macOS at the WWDC 2019 keynote this week. macOS Catalina will land this fall (the beta is currently available to developers, and a public beta will land in July).

But will your Mac run it, or has the time come to buy a new one?

Here is a list of all the Macs that are compatible with macOS Catalina:

  • 2017 iMac Pro and later
  • 2015 MacBook and later
  • 2013 Mac Pro and later
  • 2012 iMac and later
  • 2012 MacBook Air and later
  • 2012 MacBook Pro and later
  • 2012 Mac mini and later

The good news is that this is similar to the compatibility list or macOS Mojave, except that the two models of the Mac Pro – the mid-2010 and mid-2012 Mac Pro – have been dropped from the list.

The bad news is that if you dropped a lot of coin on a Mac Pro seven years ago, it's come to the end of its life.

