macOS Catalina: Will your Mac run it?

Apple unveiled the next-generation macOS at the WWDC 2019 keynote this week. macOS Catalina will land this fall (the beta is currently available to developers, and a public beta will land in July).

But will your Mac run it, or has the time come to buy a new one?

Here is a list of all the Macs that are compatible with macOS Catalina:

2017 iMac Pro and later

2015 MacBook and later

2013 Mac Pro and later

2012 iMac and later

2012 MacBook Air and later

2012 MacBook Pro and later

2012 Mac mini and later

The good news is that this is similar to the compatibility list or macOS Mojave, except that the two models of the Mac Pro – the mid-2010 and mid-2012 Mac Pro – have been dropped from the list.

The bad news is that if you dropped a lot of coin on a Mac Pro seven years ago, it's come to the end of its life.

