Need a password manager? Get Dashlane Premium for 3 months for just $1

It can be hard to keep track of passwords these days. With a special code, you can get a password manager for an unusually great price.
rebecca-isaacs
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on
zd-dashlane.jpg

With the influx of hackers and malware, keeping track of passwords can get very confusing. After all, where one might require at least eight characters, symbols, and numbers, another site may have a completely different set of standards for building a unique passcode. If you want an easy way to keep track of your passwords, Dashlane is here to help. Even better, right now, with a special code, you can get three months of their premium subscription for only $1

Dashlane password manager

 $1 at Dashlane

Their free subscription features up to 50 passwords for your favorite device. Since most of us use multiple devices, it's not exactly worthwhile to use their free tier. That's where the premium subscription comes in. For only $6.49 a month, Dashlane will manage passwords on an unlimited number of devices plus you'll also get advanced security tools all bundled into one easy-to-use plan.

In addition to password sync across unlimited devices, you'll also have auto form and payment, 1GB of encrypted file storage, two-factor authentication, unlimited password sharing, and even access to a password generator. For those that require an extra level of security, the premium subscription will monitor the dark web and alert you in the event of a security concern. And, if you really want to stay as private as possible, the subscription also allows a VPN for extra Wi-Fi protection.

We also find Dashlane to be useful, so much so that it's on our list of best password managers this year. One of the nice features of Dashlane is that it works across a host of different platforms and devices, including Android and iOS computers, tablets, phones, and more.

The good news is that you can get all of this for $1 for the first three months. After that, you can either pay $6.49 per month or you can get an annual subscription of $59.

There is a catch though: you have until August 15th to get this great deal. Be sure to use code zdnet3F1 to get this deal before it expires.

