Data analysts stretched, lack engineering resources, current data, says survey

A Fivetran survey, conducted by Dimensional Research, presents a mixed picture for data analysts.

fivetran-survey-3.png

 Fivetran, Dimensional Research

Data analysts spend half of their time doing actual analysis with the rest spent on cleansing and integrating information, according to a study sponsored by Fivetran.

Fivetran's research, conducted by Dimensional Research, highlights how data analytics has become like IT--a profession that spends more time on keep the lights on instead of innovating. The most damning item in the research is that 68% of data analysts have ideas to drive profits, but don't have the time to implement.

According to the nearly 500 data pros surveyed, more than 60% said they waste time waiting for engineering resources each month. And 90% of respondents said that their work has been slowed by unreliable data sources.

Fivetran's survey highlights a bevy of moving parts in the data analysts industry. Consider:

fivetran-survey-1.png

 Fivetran, Dimensional Research
fivetran-survey-2.png

 Fivetran, Dimensional Research

Related Topics:

Enterprise Software Digital Transformation Robotics Internet of Things Innovation CXO

More from Larry Dignan

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3