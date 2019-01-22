Data center company plans £500m growth with five new London sites

Data center company Virtus plans to build five new additional data centers across its London sites.

The company said that over the next two years it will spend £500m to the launch five new data centers in London and complete its existing sites in Slough, Hayes, and Enfield. The five new sites--due to go live in 2019 and 2020--will add 76MW to the company's London data center capacity, increasing the total to 145MW.

Neil Cresswell, CEO of Virtus, told ZDNet that the London data center market continues to grow quickly, doubling in the last three years.

"2019 is likely to be another record year for data center demand in London, driven by the need for critical internet infrastructure to underpin ever increasing business and consumer use of mobile and cloud based applications, content and data. As a result, we are not seeing uncertainty in the London data center market from our customers," he said.

Three of the new data centers will be at Virtus' Slough campus, bringing the total capacity to 63MW. The company said its most recent data center at the site, which completed its fit out in December 2018, is already more than 70 per cent contracted. Two of these new data centers have anchor tenants already contracted the company said. The other two data centers will be at Stockley Park and are due to come on-line in 2019 and 2020.

Cresswell said that its enterprise and cloud customers have capacity challenges in key markets like London. "It's critical that we continue building data centers near existing footprints in a campus format, with huge scale and on dense existing fibre routes."