DCI to build new AU$400 million data centre in Sydney

DCI Data Centers has announced its plan to build a third data centre in Australia, with the new 36MW facility to be located in Eastern Creek, 35 kilometres west of the Sydney CBD.

The company on Monday said it has secured development approval from Blacktown City Council with the facility, located next to its first Sydney data centre, scheduled to be operational in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The AU$400 million facility, named SYD02, is touted by DCI as a purpose-built project, specifically designed for hyperscale cloud, content, and managed service providers. It's hoping the facility will set industry benchmarks for water and energy efficiency.

"The team are delighted to have secured this approval which will be a crucial part of our three-stage strategy for this key site," DCI CEO Malcolm Roe said. "We are also very excited to be leading the industry in delivering new cooling technologies to significantly enhance our power utilisation effectiveness and minimise our impact on the environment".

SYD01 has 11MW of power installed, meanwhile, DCI's Adelaide facility currently leases 1.2MW. The company is currently working on the development of a 6.75MW expansion for the Kidman Park campus.

DCI is a fully owned portfolio company of Brookfield Asset Management.

