Fujitsu to expand Western Sydney data centre

Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fujitsu has announced the expansion of its Western Sydney data centre, increasing its initial capacity by 20 megawatts.

The first phase of expansion, called Western Sydney 2, will involve the addition of 4,500 square metres of technical area with the new data halls expected to be operational by March 2021.

Fujitsu said the expansion is part of a broader hyperscale expansion plan, with further phases at the Western Sydney data centre to add another 14,000 square metres and over 50 megawatts of increased power capacity.

This would bring the combined total capacity to 90MW at the Homebush Bay campus.

See also: Fujitsu teams up with Vault Systems to go after government cloud

"Fujitsu's investment will deliver new levels of data centre resilience and control over their infrastructure for Fujitsu's customers using dedicated halls," the company said.

"Based on Fujitsu's new standardised modular design, the Western Sydney data centre infrastructure design principles will also be aligned to future expansion at Fujitsu's other data centre sites in Australia, offering customers greater flexibility in terms of increased density, scale, and speed of deployment."

The company is also touting the expansion as supporting 1,300 jobs throughout the construction process.

Fujitsu has six data centre facilities in Australia: Homebush Bay and North Ryde in New South Wales; Noble Park in Victoria; Eight Mile Plains in Queensland; and Malaga in Western Australia.

The Australian data centres are part of a network of 140 Fujitsu data centres around the globe.

Earlier this month, Fujitsu Laboratories announced the development of a facial recognition technology that uses conventional cameras to successfully identify efforts to spoof authentication systems. This includes impersonation attempts in which a person presents a printed photograph or an image from the internet to a camera.

MORE FROM FUJITSU