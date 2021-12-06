Here's your last chance to buy an Oculus Quest 2 for $199

If you held out on an Oculus Quest 2 deal this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, your patience may have just been rewarded. Walmart is currently running a limited-supply drop of the discontinued Oculus Quest 2 64GB model. If you can settle with a certified refurbished headset -- meaning it was previously worn by someone else, returned to Walmart, and sanitized to like-new condition -- then the Quest 2 can be yours for just $199, the lowest price that we've seen. For reference, the 128GB model of the headset was discounted to $299, at most, during Black Friday weekend.

The Oculus Quest 2, or Meta Quest 2 sits at the top of our best VR and AR headsets list, and this Walmart deal on a refurbished 64GB model is your one-way ticket into virtual wonderland. For just $200, you're getting all the standard Quest 2 goodies, including the headset and left and right controllers -- games will have to be purchased from the Oculus store. More importantly, the Quest 2 is compact, portable, easy to learn, and a ton of fun once you put the headset on.

While the product is refurbished, Walmart states that all certified products are thoroughly tested and in "like-new condition". That means that the Quest 2 was previously used but is as good as new. The other caveat of this model is the 64GB capacity. If you plan on buying 10 or more games, then I suggest looking at the higher memory options. Otherwise, this is the deal to beat.

Also: Best VR and AR headsets of 2021: The best is also the cheapest