Meta Quest 2 vs Quest 3: How to decide which one is right for you

June Wan/ZDNET

The Meta Quest 3 launch is upon us, and early reports indicate that it's coming with some seriously upgraded specifications from its predecessor. Virtual reality is more accessible now than it's ever been, and that's almost entirely because of the technological advances made by various versions of the Quest.

Also: Meta Quest 3 hands-on: It's all about mixed reality with the new VR headset

And while the Quest 3 is almost certainly a lock to take the title for "best" VR headset, that doesn't necessarily mean it's right for everyone. In fact, there's a large number of people who may actually find that the Quest 2 better fits their needs.

So how do you decide which one is right? Is the Meta Quest 3 worth the price? Is the Quest 3 better than the Quest 2? Let's dive in to find out which Quest headset fits your needs.

Specifications

Meta Quest 2 Meta Quest 3 Price Starting at $299 Starting at $499 Display LCD with 1832 x 1920 pixels per eye LCD with 2064 x 2208 pixels per eye Refresh rate 72Hz to 90Hz

90Hz (up to 120Hz in some use cases)

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2

Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2

Battery life 2-3 hours 2-3 hours RAM 6GB 8GB Storage 128GB and 256GB versions 128GB and 512GB versions Passthrough Black and white Full color

You should buy the Meta Quest 3 if...



The Quest 3 has three oval cutouts on the front of the headset and a new depth sensor that make for a pretty impressive full-color passthrough. June Wan/ZDNET

1. You want the best performance and the best display

The Quest 2 has a perfectly fine 1832 x 1920 display, but the Quest 3 sports an impressive 2064 x 2208. And that's just the beginning of the technical upgrades. Not only will games look much better, but they will run more smoothly on the newest Quest thanks to a 90Hz refresh rate (120Hz in some cases) compared to the Quest 2's 72Hz to 90Hz refresh rate.

Also: This ultraportable VR headset gave me a taste of Vision Pro at a fraction of the cost

In addition, the new Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chip will provide two times faster graphical performance. In short, if you plan on playing A-list games and you want them to run at top performance, you'll need the top-of-the-line hardware. The Quest 3 will also be backward compatible with all Quest 2 games, meaning it can handle your old library just fine.

2. You've tried a VR headset before and found it uncomfortable

While bigger often means better in the tech world, that doesn't apply here. The Quest 3 is noticeably smaller and slimmer than the Quest 2 -- 40% by most reports. This is largely due to what's known as pancake optics, a technology that layers optical film to fit higher-resolution lenses in smaller spaces.

While the weight of the two devices is very similar, bringing that weight closer to your face -- as the Quest 3 does -- will make the headset seem much lighter, and you won't have to work as hard to keep your face from tipping forward. The controllers on the newest Quest are also smaller than before, losing the large ring. This makes them lighter and more comfortable to hold.

3. You want more storage

Aside from the technical aspects, there's a relatively practical reason for picking the Quest 3 -- storage space. If you think you'll be downloading a lot of games (say, 70 or more), the newest Meta headset offers a 512GB version, which is enough to hold just about anything you'd ever need without having to delete games to make room.

While Medal of Honor comes in at a whopping 41 gigabytes, most games are in the 2GB to 8GB range or less even, meaning you'd be able to store nearly 100 games at the moment. Of course, with the Quest 3 being brand new, it's never a bad idea to plan for the future. Games are getting larger, and Medal of Honor's size might not be so much of an exception a year from now. If you want to make sure you're ready for those larger games, spring for more storage.

You should buy the Meta Quest 2 if...

The Quest 2 is a perfectly capable virtual reality headset that will do the job just fine if you're looking for an entry-level option. Meta

1. You're looking for affordability

The single biggest reason to choose the Quest 2 over the Quest 3 is the most obvious: price. While the newest version of the Quest carries a price tag of $499, the previous version comes in at $299, a savings of $200. And since the Quest 2 is still a perfectly capable virtual reality headset, it will do the job just fine if you're looking for an entry-level option. Of course, even the Quest 3 is still far cheaper than the Vision Pro from Apple, which is priced at $3,500.

2. You're not concerned about mixed reality, only virtual



If you just want to play basic games, work out, and watch movies in VR, then the Quest 2 should be your pick. One of the biggest upgrades from the Quest 2 to the Quest 3 is in the mixed-reality department -- that is, where digital elements are overlaid on the physical world.

Also: Meta has a secret VR headset that may have a key advantage over Apple's Vision Pro

The Quest 3 has three oval cutouts on the front of the headset and a new depth sensor that make for a pretty impressive full-color passthrough, or real-life/VR mix. But, if that doesn't appeal to you, save the money on the more expensive version.

ZDNET's buying advice

In short, if you want the newest, the flashiest, and the fastest, the Quest 3 is obviously your choice. The full-color passthrough looks stunning and brings an entirely new facet to VR. The new device is upgraded physically from its predecessor, as it's slimmer and easier to wear.

Also: Meta to release open-source commercial AI model to compete with OpenAI and Google

If you're just looking to dip your toes in VR because you saw some viral videos of families having fun with a headset, consider the Quest 2. It's by no means obsolete, and it's still a perfectly fine headset for VR activities. In addition, Meta is still providing support and new games are still coming out, so there's no need to worry about it being obsolete any time soon. You might miss out on a big-name title that utilizes mixed reality and your games might run a smidge slower, but there's plenty of value to be had.

Alternatives to consider



BEST HIGH-END ALTERNATIVE Apple Vision Pro It has an eye-popping price of $3,500, but if you want a top-of-the-line mixed reality headset, the Vision Pro is a stellar choice. View at Apple

BEST GAMING ALTERNATIVE HTC Vive Cosmos Elite This high-resolution headset is a fantastic option for PC gaming, but it's worth noting that it is wired and requires a computer. View at Amazon