Deal alert: Pick up this 70-inch 4K Roku TV for just $385 at Target

Apparently, the cargo ships of 4K TVs have just made their way into the US, and retailers like Target are here to dock some of the biggest discounts we've seen on flat-screens.

Hot off the press, one of the best deals available is this 70-inch Roku TV by Westinghouse, which can be picked up at your local Target store for just $385. It's no Sony or Samsung, but for a large-sized 4K panel that costs less than $400, this piece of hardware is a steal of a deal.

Westinghouse 70-inch 4K UHD Smart Roku TV for $385 $120 off + Save 30% with the Target Circle coupon Westinghouse Here are the steps to claim this deal: Save this 30% off coupon by creating a free Target Circle account. The account will come in handy when you pick up the TV at your local store.

Add the TV to your cart using the "Pick up here" option. Note that you must do in-store pickup to redeem this offer, and stock and availability will vary based on your location.

When you checkout, the total discount should be reflected in the order summary. So, what's the deal with this TV? On the surface, a lot of the specifications and features on this TV are nothing out of the ordinary: 4K UHD resolution, Smart Roku TV, voice-controllable via Alexa and Google Assistant. It also comes with four HDMI 2.0 ports and two slots for USB. Pretty good so far. It's not often that a 70-inch flat-screen can be had for as little as $385, so there are bound to be some corners cut here and there. In the case of this Westinghouse unit, one of the compromises is the integration of screen-saver ads. They will appear on the screen as you browse applications and inputs, or when you've left the TV idle. You can also expect the picture quality from the LED panel to be less color accurate than that of LG's and Samsung's OLED. But unless you're pixel peeping, the Westinghouse display should suffice for what it is. If you can shoulder the compromises, then this 70-inch, 4K UHD, Smart Roku TV is exactly as advertised. And for a limited time, you can buy one for just $385.

