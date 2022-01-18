Why you can trust ZDNet
Best TV deals available right now: Sony, Samsung, LG, and TCL

If you're in the market to buy your first 4K or smart TV or you want to upgrade your current home theater setup in 2022, you can take advantage of these awesome deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

besttvdeals.png

Whether you're shopping for your first 4K or smart TV or looking to upgrade your current home theater configuration, it can be easy to get overwhelmed by the sheer volume of choices available to you. Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart offer models from top brands like LG and Sony, as well as more affordable options from TCL and Hisense. And even if you've narrowed down your budget, you can still find dozens of options. We've scoured the internet to find you the very best deals on TVs to help you find the one that best fits your budget as well as your entertainment needs.

Pricing Summary

Model

Retail price

Best available price

Sony A90J 83-inch

$7,999

$5,999 ($2,000 off)

Sony A80J 77-inch

$3,499

$2,899 ($600 off)

Sony X85J 85-inch

$2,499

$1,799 ($700 off)

LG UP8000 55-inch

$599

$479 ($120 off)

LG A1 65-inch

$1,799

$1,596 ($203 off)

LG C1 77-inch

$3,799

$2,896 ($903 off)

Samsung Q80A 75-inch

$2,699

$1,798 ($901 off)

Samsung Q70A 75-inch

$2,299

$1,498 ($801 off)

Samsung AU8000 85-inch

$1,999

$1,499 ($500 off)

TCL 4-Series Roku 65-inch

$799

$498 ($301 off)

TCL 6-Series Google 65-inch

$1,299

$999 ($300 of)

TCL 4-Series Google 75-inch

$999

$599 ($400 off)

Best Sony TV deals

Sony is known for their premium OLED TV models, like the Bravia XR A90J. These use high-end tech like their proprietary Acoustic Surface Audio+, which turns the entire screen into a speaker as well as their XR Contrast and Color boosting algorithms to deliver crisp, crystal clear 4K images. Usually, these TVs are on the top end of pricey, but we were able to find some awesome deals to help get you a great Sony TV for less.

Amazon: Save $2,000 on the 83-inch Sony A90J

$5998 at Amazon

Amazon: Save $600 on the 77-inch Sony A80J OLED TV

$2898 at Amazon

Amazon: Save $700 on the 85-Inch Sony X85J

$1798 at Amazon

Best LG TV deals

LG is another brand known for their premium TV models; in fact, they're one of the top manufacturers of OLED TVs, and their A1 and C1 lines have the tech to defend that honor. They support Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos to create a more immersive, cinema-quality experience, and feature machine learning AI in their processors for better upscaling of non-4K content. Like Sony, LG TVs can be pretty pricey, but we've gathered up a few excellent deals on some of their top models.

Best Buy: Save $120 on a 55-inch LG 4K smart TV

$479 at Best Buy

Amazon: Save over $200 on the 65-inch LG A1 OLED TV

$1596 at Amazon

Amazon: Save $900 on the 77-inch LG C1 OLED TV

$2896 at Amazon

Best Samsung TV deals

Samsung markets their TVs to shoppers who have more modest budgets. Their latest Q line of TVs are made with their proprietary QLED panels, giving you color, contrast, and detailing that's comparable to that you find in OLED competitors. They also have an updated game mode that lets you monitor input lag, frame rate, and VRR options in real-time so you can catch issues before they can ruin your online match. And even though Samsung's prices are easier on your wallet, we still managed to find great deals to help you save even more.

Amazon: Save $900 on the 75-inch Q80A from Samsung

$1798 at Amazon

Amazon: Save $800 on the 75-inch Q79A from Samsung

$1498 at Amazon

Best Buy: Save $500 on this 85-inch Samsung TV

$1499 at Best Buy

Best TCL TV deals

TCL is the king of affordable TVs. By offering more stripped-down smart TVs that offer the basics of smart TV entertainment, they can keep their manufacturing costs low, and pass those savings on to you. Whether you're looking at their Roku or Google TV based models, it's pretty easy to find a TCL that fits your needs and your budget. We put together some of the best deals available right now on TCL TVs so you can get a great 4K smart TV without emptying your wallet.

Walmart: Save $300 on this 65-inch Roku TV from TCL

$498 at Walmart

Best Buy: Take $300 off the 65-inch TCL 6-Series

$999 at Best Buy

Best Buy: Save $400 on the 75-inch 4-Series Google TV from TCL

$599 at Best Buy

