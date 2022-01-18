Best TV deals available right now: Sony, Samsung, LG, and TCL

Whether you're shopping for your first 4K or smart TV or looking to upgrade your current home theater configuration, it can be easy to get overwhelmed by the sheer volume of choices available to you. Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart offer models from top brands like LG and Sony, as well as more affordable options from TCL and Hisense. And even if you've narrowed down your budget, you can still find dozens of options. We've scoured the internet to find you the very best deals on TVs to help you find the one that best fits your budget as well as your entertainment needs.

Best Sony TV deals Sony is known for their premium OLED TV models, like the Bravia XR A90J. These use high-end tech like their proprietary Acoustic Surface Audio+, which turns the entire screen into a speaker as well as their XR Contrast and Color boosting algorithms to deliver crisp, crystal clear 4K images. Usually, these TVs are on the top end of pricey, but we were able to find some awesome deals to help get you a great Sony TV for less.

Best LG TV deals LG is another brand known for their premium TV models; in fact, they're one of the top manufacturers of OLED TVs, and their A1 and C1 lines have the tech to defend that honor. They support Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos to create a more immersive, cinema-quality experience, and feature machine learning AI in their processors for better upscaling of non-4K content. Like Sony, LG TVs can be pretty pricey, but we've gathered up a few excellent deals on some of their top models.

Best Samsung TV deals Samsung markets their TVs to shoppers who have more modest budgets. Their latest Q line of TVs are made with their proprietary QLED panels, giving you color, contrast, and detailing that's comparable to that you find in OLED competitors. They also have an updated game mode that lets you monitor input lag, frame rate, and VRR options in real-time so you can catch issues before they can ruin your online match. And even though Samsung's prices are easier on your wallet, we still managed to find great deals to help you save even more.

Best TCL TV deals TCL is the king of affordable TVs. By offering more stripped-down smart TVs that offer the basics of smart TV entertainment, they can keep their manufacturing costs low, and pass those savings on to you. Whether you're looking at their Roku or Google TV based models, it's pretty easy to find a TCL that fits your needs and your budget. We put together some of the best deals available right now on TCL TVs so you can get a great 4K smart TV without emptying your wallet.

