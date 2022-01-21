Deal alert: Score a Microsoft Xbox Series S for an all-time low of $279

If you've been eyeing one of Microsoft's next-gen consoles, then you know how difficult it is to find one in stock, let alone at a discount. Well, fortunately for the Xbox fans out there, there's actually a deal to be had on the Xbox Series S right now over at Woot.com. The offer slashes $20 off the 512 GB console, pricing it at an all-time low of $279. You'll want to act fast; these deals don't come often and we expect it to sell out within the hour.

While not as bulky and powerful as its older brother, the Xbox Series X, the Series S is still a formidable gaming console that can run the best of next-gen titles, including Halo:Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 . It's also digital-only, meaning instead of buying physical discs, you'll have to download all of your games. That said, the Xbox Series S comes with 512 GB of internal storage, which can be upgraded via expansion card .

This Woot deal is limited to 1 console per customer and will expire in 15 hours, though we expect it to sell out before then. So if you've had the Xbox Series S on your shopping list, now is the best time to finally check it off.

