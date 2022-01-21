Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’ What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of YOU, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form

Close

Deal alert: Score a Microsoft Xbox Series S for an all-time low of $279

One of the hottest next-gen consoles is discounted for the first time, so you'll need to act fast before it sells out soon.

If you've been eyeing one of Microsoft's next-gen consoles, then you know how difficult it is to find one in stock, let alone at a discount. Well, fortunately for the Xbox fans out there, there's actually a deal to be had on the Xbox Series S right now over at Woot.com. The offer slashes $20 off the 512 GB console, pricing it at an all-time low of $279. You'll want to act fast; these deals don't come often and we expect it to sell out within the hour.

Microsoft Xbox Series S (512 GB) for $279 ($20 off)

$279 at Woot

While not as bulky and powerful as its older brother, the Xbox Series X, the Series S is still a formidable gaming console that can run the best of next-gen titles, including Halo:Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 . It's also digital-only, meaning instead of buying physical discs, you'll have to download all of your games. That said, the Xbox Series S comes with 512 GB of internal storage, which can be upgraded via expansion card .

This Woot deal is limited to 1 console per customer and will expire in 15 hours, though we expect it to sell out before then. So if you've had the Xbox Series S on your shopping list, now is the best time to finally check it off.

Also: Best gaming laptop deals right now: Razer, MSI, Alienware, more

Interested in more tech deals and reviews? Subscribe to the ZDNet Recommends newsletter and let our expert reviewers scour the internet for only the top products, services, and deals for you. 

ZDNet Recommends

Hardware | Enterprise Software | Windows | Windows 10 | Collaboration | Cloud
Show Comments

Related