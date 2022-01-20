Best gaming laptop deals available right now: Alienware, Razer, MSI, and more

Between chip shortages and the crypto mining craze, buying a pre-built gaming laptop is about the only way you're going to get your hands on a new GPU; especially if you want the latest RTX 30 series from Nvidia. Gaming laptops worth their salt also tend to be on the pricey side, but fortunately for you, we've combed the internet to find some of the best bundles and deepest discounts on top brands like Alienware, MSI, and ASUS. We not only tell you how much you can save, but what you can expect from each model so you can find the right gaming laptop for your play style.

Alienware m15 R4 for $2,099 ($950 off + 12 month interest-free financing and 1 year Premium Support) Intel Core i9-10980HK, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Dell Alienware is one of the biggest names in gaming laptops and desktops, and you can grab an m15 R4 for almost $1,000 off plus a year of Premium Support included in the price. It's built with an Intel Core i9-10980HK processor that can be overclocked to 5.3GHz for more than enough power to handle the hottest triple-A titles. It also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 for ultra-enhanced textures, colors, and lighting. The 1TB M.2 SSD gives you plenty of space for even large game downloads, and 32GB of RAM means less lag and faster file and program launches. You may want to stick close to wall outlets though: this beast of a laptop only has a 4.5 hour battery life.

Adata XPG Xenia for $1,899 ($600 off and trade in an eligible device for more savings) Intel Core i7-11800H, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Adata Adata may not be as well-known as other gaming laptop brands, but the XPG Xenia has the power to keep up with the best. And at Best Buy, you can get one for $600 off; and if you have a device that's eligible for trade-in, you can save even more. It features an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU that can be overclocked to 4.6GHz, 32GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070. You can expand the RAM up to 64GB if you need more to handle graphics-processing heavy games. The 15-inch screen produces 1400p resolution for enhanced detailing and color over 1080p displays. You'll also be able to game all day, worry-free with the truly impressive 10 hour battery life.

HP OMEN 16.1-inch for $999 ($300 off + 15 months of Microsoft 365) AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Best Buy Right now at Best Buy, you can snag a 16.1-inch HP OMEN gaming laptop for under $1,000. You'll also get 3 free months of Webroot antivirus software and 15 months of Microsoft 365 service. This gaming laptop is built with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU with an overclock max of 4.2GHz, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti. You can expand the RAM up to 32GB and switch out the SSD for a larger capacity unit as your library grows and your needs change. It also has a great, 9 hour battery life so you can raid dungeons with friends, tackle tough bosses, and achievement hunt all day.

MSI Stealth 15M for $1,259 ($140 off) Intel Core i7-11375H, 16 GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Amazon MSI is another big name in gaming, and on Amazon, you can get a Stealth 15M for $140 off plus 18 months interest-free financing when you're approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card. This laptop features an Intel Core i7-11375H CPU with an overclock max speed of 5.0GHz, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060. It also has updated heat pipes for more efficient heat dissipation to keep your laptop running at optimal temperatures for longer. The 15.6-inch screen has a native refresh rate of 144Hz, so you can say goodbye to annoying screen tearing and image stuttering that can ruin online matches. All of this power comes at a price though: it only has a 4 hour battery life, so you'd better keep your charging cable close-at-hand.

Razer Blade 15 Base for $1,572 (over $900 off) Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Razer Like Apple, sales and deals on Razer products are exceptionally rare, so you know this deal from Walmart won't last. You can take over $900 off instantly and get the Blade 15 Base for one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for the laptop. It has an Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070. And while the GPU is a previous gen model, it still has more than enough juice to handle the latest triple-A titles. The 15-inch screen gives you native 4K resolution so you're ready for just about any game, and the 6 hour battery life lets you game after work with friends without needing to be tethered to a wall outlet.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 for $1,249 ($300 off + more with eligible trade-in) AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 ASUS At Best Buy, you can get the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 for $300 off plus potentially more with an eligible trade-in device. This laptop is built with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU, a 1TB SSD, 16GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. The 14-inch screen produces 1440p resolution and a native refresh rate of 120Hz for smoother playback and enhanced detailing. This laptop is also VR-ready, so you can play more immersive games with the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, or other VR headset. An integrated fingerprint reader lets you add another layer of protection for your new laptop, preventing unauthorized log-ins. The excellent 10 hour battery life means you can go from working all day to running a few matches in Apex Legends with friends before you even need to think about plugging in.

MSI Creator Z16 for $2,599 ($400 off + 3 months Adobe Creative Cloud) Intel Core i9-11900H, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 MSI This laptop is marketed towards content creators, but it can also be a monster of a gaming laptop. At Best Buy, you can snag one for $400 off plus get 3 months free of Adobe Creative Cloud so you can edit YouTube thumbnails for your highlight reels or create custom chat emotes for your Twitch streams. It features an Intel Core i9-11900H CPU, 32GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. The 16-inch screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz, 2560x1600 resolution, can produce up to 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and is factory calibrated for Delta E <2 color accuracy. It also supports touch inputs for more control over apps, photo editing, and web browsing. And while 2TB of storage is already great, there is a second M.2 slot for expanding storage when you want to download huge games like Halo Infinite or Red Dead Redemption 2. It has a decent battery life of 6 hours, which means you'll have to keep your charger handy, but you won't have to stay near a wall outlet all day.

Gigabyte AORUS 15P for $1,949 ($400 off + 15 months of Microsoft 365) Intel Core i7-11800H, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Gigabyte The Gigabyte AORUS 15P is a great, higher-end gaming laptop designed to compete with brands like MSI and Alienware, and at Best Buy, you can snag one for $400 off, plus 3 months of Webroot antivirus software and 15 months of Microsoft 365. It features an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080. It also has a Thunderbolt 4 port for connecting an external display, storage devices, and charging your laptop. With Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, you'll get super fast wireless internet speeds for that extra edge you need in online matches. Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity gives you more stable wireless connections to peripherals like headsets and mice. The 15.6-inch screen produces great 1080p resolution and has a max refresh rate of 240Hz for buttery smooth action. It has a great battery life of up to 8 hours, so your gaming laptop can double as your workstation during the day.

Dell G15 for $849 (Over $300 off + 1 year of Premium Support) Intel Core i5-10500H, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Dell Alienware may be owned by Dell, but the parent company has its own share of great gaming laptops. And you can get a G15 directly from Dell for just $849. It has an Intel Core i5-10500H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. If you've been looking for a budget-friendly gaming laptop or are new to PC gaming and don't know where to start, this is the perfect choice for you. It has Wi-Fi 6 compatibility for ultra-fast wireless internet speeds as well as Bluetooth for wireless peripheral connections. The 15.6-inch screen produces 1080p resolution and a native refresh rate of 120Hz for smoother action during intense scenes. It also features narrow bezels for a bigger viewing area so you never miss important items or fall victim to hidden enemies. And the 10 hour battery life lets you game all day worry-free.

