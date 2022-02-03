Deal alert: Snag a Logitech MX Master 3 for its lowest price yet

The Logitech MX Master 3, though released two years ago, is still considered by many the best mouse that money can buy. It sits firmly in our hierarchy of best mouses of 2022 and remains a champion for home and office use. While many, including myself, have been content with paying full price for the MX Master 3, Amazon is currently hosting a sale which drops the mouse to its lowest price yet of $89 . So if ultra-fast scrolling, 4,000 DPI, Windows and Mac compatibility, and an industrial, ergonomic design sounds good to you, then now's the best time to join the MX Master race.

Also: Pick up this 70-inch 4K Roku TV for just $385 at Target

Logitech

At its lowest price yet, Amazon shoppers can reap the benefits of owning a Logitech MX Master 3 for just $89 ($10 off). Depending on where you live, Amazon will deliver the mouse as soon as tomorrow via One-Day Prime shipping.

I've personally been using the MX Master 3 since the start of the pandemic and it's been everything I could ask, especially as someone who works remotely and clicks, glides, and scrolls for 8+ hours a day. The ergonomic design of the mouse provides a very comfortable grip, with a hump that eases the pressure when you lay your palm down. As a result, I've been able to use this mouse without needing a cushion pad to relieve any wrist pain.

There are numerous programmable buttons scattered throughout the mouse, including one on the thumb rest, and you can also register gesture commands via Logitech's software. The mouse has a sensor resolution of 4,000 DPI and Logitech's Darkfield technology, which allows the tracking sensor to work on virtually any surface. These features, along with Logitech's multi-computer cursor movement, Flow, make the MX Master 3 a productivity king.

On the battery front, the MX Master 3 supports USB-C quick charging and Logitech promises up to 70 days of usage before needing to top it off again. That battery life comes at the expense of a 141-gram body, but it's a trade-off that I've been happy to make.

For what you're getting with this mouse, the retail price of $99 is already a really good value. But right now, you make the upgrade for just $89 at Amazon.