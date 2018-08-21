​Dell EMC launches PowerEdge MX

Dell EMC has announced the launch of PowerEdge MX, labelled by the company as a high-performance, modular infrastructure that is designed to support both traditional and emerging datacentre workloads.

Touted by the company as being designed for the software-defined datacentre, Dell EMC said the PowerEdge MX is capable of supporting a combination of virtualisation, software-defined storage, software-defined networking, artificial intelligence, and big data projects.

"While emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT, and software-defined storage and networking offer competitive benefits, their workloads can be difficult to predict and pose new challenges for IT departments," president and general manager of Dell EMC Server and Infrastructure Systems Ashley Gorakhpurwalla said.

"PowerEdge MX enables a modular approach to flexibly build and combine compute, storage, and networking, so organisations can transform their IT in a way that optimises resources and offers investment protection for future generations of technological advances."

The latest offering can be customised with a PowerEdge MX7000 chassis, PowerEdge MX740c and MX840c compute sleds or a MX5016s storage sled, and PowerEdge MX Ethernet and Fibre Channel switching modules.

"The PowerEdge MX ecosystem includes a newly designed chassis and precisely sized resource blocks of servers and storage that connect to the infrastructure through a smart I/O fabric," the company wrote.

"PowerEdge MX, with its kinetic infrastructure, is uniquely designed without a mid-plane, enabling support for multiple generations of technology releases -- processor technologies, new storage types, and new connectivity innovations -- well into the future."

Dell EMC PowerEdge MX will be available globally beginning September 12, 2018.

