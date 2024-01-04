Dell is refreshing its popular XPS laptop line with all the AI features (and they still look good)

Just ahead of CES 2024, Dell has revealed it'll introduce three new models to its XPS series with each one housing AI-powered performance and features. The trio consists of the XPS 13, XPS 14, and XPS 16. Before we get into what makes each model unique, let's go over what they all share in common first.

Also: I traded my MacBook for a Dell XPS 15 for a month, and didn't regret it at all

Every laptop announced will be powered by an Intel Core Ultra processor. The CPU will house an AI acceleration engine inside alongside a neural processing unit, or NPU for short. The latter can be considered a third resource separate from the processor and graphics card that the laptop can access. It'll alleviate some of the laptop's workload while helping the battery maintain its longevity. What's more, the models will have ExpressCharge software allowing users to recharge their computer from zero to 80 percent in about an hour.

As for AI features, the most prominent (and arguably game-changing) one has to be the Windows Copilot, an on-device assistant that can answer all of your burning questions, create content, or help run certain commands among other things. There will even be a special button on the keyboard for quickly launching the assistant.

As for the differences, it all comes down to the different designs of the XPS laptops. The XPS 13, for example, is the lightest of the bunch, clocking in at a measly 2.6 pounds. Contrasting its featherweight frame, it will house a powerful 3K Plus resolution OLED touchscreen with options for Full HD Plus and Quad HD Plus resolution screens if you want something a little cheaper. If any of this sounds familiar, that's because this is similar to what 2023's XPS 13 Plus is capable of. In fact, they look very similar to one another.

It appears Dell didn't think to overhaul the design of the XPS 13 Plus when working on the 2024 model. The main difference between the two are the AI enhancements mentioned earlier.

Also: I tested Dell's latest XPS laptops and can't recommend them enough

Next is the XPS 14 which, as you can probably guess, is bigger than the XPS 13 as it sports a 14.5-inch display. Size isn't the only thing that sets it apart as customers can elect to equip it with a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card for playing or working on videos. Additionally, it comes with NVIDIA Studio, a suite of software tools aimed at creative professionals.

Then finally, we have the XPS 16 which is essentially a souped version of the XPS 14. It has a lot of the same capabilities but scaled up. For instance, you have the option to get an RTX 4070 GPU. It even has the best display out of all the bunch with the option for a 4K Plus OLED screen.

These three XPS laptops will launch later this year with prices starting at $1,300 USD, No word on exactly when they'll arrive.