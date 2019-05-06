Dell laptop deals: Save 10% on XPS 13 and Alienware 15 with this promo code

Dell has marked down three laptop models and two desktop models, and to sweeten the deals further, it's offering a 10% off promo code to ZDNet readers. But you need to hurry, because the code is only valid for a week.
Best Dell laptop deals
Inspiron 15 500
- See it now: Inspiron 15 500 at Dell
The Inspiron 15 500 runs Windows 10 Home and features a 15.6-inch FHD display, a seventh-generation Intel i7 processor, a 128GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM. It's on sale for $679.99, but with the promo code SAVE10AFF, you can save an extra 10% (or about $70) off the price. That brings the total of this particular configuration down to one of the lowest we've seen so far.
XPS 13 Touch
- See it now: XPS 13 at Dell
The XPS 13 is a 13-inch laptop in the size of an 11-incher. It has a "borderless" touchscreen display, runs Windows 10 Home, and features an eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor with a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM. It's reduced to $1,049.99, and with the promo code SAVE10AFF, you can save an extra 10% (or about $105). However, we have seen similar deals elsewhere.
Alienware 15
- See it now: Alienware 15 at Dell
The Alienware 15 is a 15-inch gaming laptop with Intel's six-core eighth-generation Intel Core i9 CPU and built-in cooling technology. It also features a 256GB hard drive and 16GB of RAM. It's marked down to $1,999, at the moment, and with the promo code SAVE10AFF, you can knock another 10% (or about $200) off the price. That's a decent price for an i9-powered gaming rig.
Best Dell desktop deals
Alienware Aurora
- See it now: Alienware Aurora at Dell
The Alienware Aurora is a mid-tower with Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics and a ninth-generation Intel Core processor. It runs Windows 10 Home, comes with a 1TB hard drive, and packs 16GB of dual channel RAM, plus optional liquid cooling and tool-less access. It's on sale for $999. But, again, with the promo code SAVE10AFF, you can save 10% (or about $100) off the price.
Inspiron Gaming Desktop
- See it now: Inspiron Gaming Desktop at Dell
Here's another gaming desktop. This one is from the Inspiron series. It comes with second-generation AMD Ryzen processors and LED lighting. It also runs Windows 10 Pro, features AMD Radeon RX 580 graphics, and packs 16GB of RAM with a 1TB hard drive. It's reduced to $749, and with the promo code SAVE10AFF, you can save 10% (or about $75) off the price.
