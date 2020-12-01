HP Cyber Week deals: Omen, Envy, Pavilion and more laptops

Holiday Gift Guide ZDNet Recommends: Holiday Gift Guide 2020 Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? Here's a great lineup of gift ideas and resources to get you started. Read More

HP has shifted from Black Friday to Cyber Monday in its online store, but many of the same deals appear to be carrying over (though some at a bit less generous prices). There will be doorbusters throughout the day as on Black Friday, and HP is sweetening select PC deals with an additional 5 percent off on systems costing $599 or more (use code 5STACKBFCM21) or 10 percent off PCs priced at $999 or higher (code 10STACKBFCM21).

HP Envy TE01-1165t desktop for $599.99 $150 off You will save $50 off this Envy desktop compared to its already discounted Black Friday pricing, and it's well equipped if you are a gamer or need a performance PC, including an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, terabyte hard drive and 256GB SSD, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 discrete graphics card. View Now at HP

HP Pavilion x360 14t-dw000 for $419.99 $160 off If you want the flexibility of a Windows convertible laptop without breaking the bank, this 2-in-1 features a Core i3 processor so it's more powerful than budget models using Intel Celeron or Pentium chips. More importantly, it comes with a 14-inch touchscreen with a 360-degree hinge to allow you to flip it over tablet-style or prop it upright in tent mode for hands-free video viewing. View Now at HP

More Cyber Monday 2020 deals

There are plenty of other noteworthy HP deals worth checking out, including: