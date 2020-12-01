HP Cyber Week deals: Omen, Envy, Pavilion and more laptops

HP has shifted from Black Friday to Cyber Monday in its online store, but many of the same deals appear to be carrying over (though some at a bit less generous prices). There will be doorbusters throughout the day as on Black Friday, and HP is sweetening select PC deals with an additional 5 percent off on systems costing $599 or more (use code 5STACKBFCM21) or 10 percent off PCs priced at $999 or higher (code 10STACKBFCM21).
HP Envy TE01-1165t desktop for $599.99
$150 off
You will save $50 off this Envy desktop compared to its already discounted Black Friday pricing, and it's well equipped if you are a gamer or need a performance PC, including an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, terabyte hard drive and 256GB SSD, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 discrete graphics card.View Now at HP
HP Pavilion x360 14t-dw000 for $419.99
$160 off
If you want the flexibility of a Windows convertible laptop without breaking the bank, this 2-in-1 features a Core i3 processor so it's more powerful than budget models using Intel Celeron or Pentium chips. More importantly, it comes with a 14-inch touchscreen with a 360-degree hinge to allow you to flip it over tablet-style or prop it upright in tent mode for hands-free video viewing.View Now at HP
HP Pavilion 15z-eh000 laptop for $469.99
$130 off
You can get this solid laptop with AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB solid-state drive, and 15.6-inch full HD display for under $500 on Cyber Monday.View Now at HP
More Cyber Monday 2020 deals
There are plenty of other noteworthy HP deals worth checking out, including:
- HP All-in-One 22-df0120m desktop for $449.99 ($100 off)
- HP Envy x360 15t-ed100 2-in-1 laptop for $599.99 ($270 off)
- HP 15z-ef100 laptop for $329.99 ($50 off)
- HP Omen 30L GT13-0280z desktop for $999.99 ($100 off)
- HP 14z-dk100 laptop for $279.99 ($80 off)
- HP x360 14-ca0065nr Chromebook 2-in-1 laptop for $399.99 ($150 off)
- HP Envy x360 15z-ee000 2-in-1 laptop for $599.99 ($50 off)
- HP 17t-by400 laptop for $669.99 ($80 off)
