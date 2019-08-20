Dell launches OptiPlex 7070 Ultra, crams desktop into monitor stand

Dell's OptiPlex 7070 Ultra puts the desktop PC into a monitor stand that reduces footprint and is aimed that open floor plan workplaces.

The design, which is a bit quirky, is aimed at the employee as well as the IT department It's a needle that the OptiPlex 7070 Ultra should be able to thread. Dell is increasingly pitching its devices to end consumers and employees and bundling in tools that make deployment and management easier for corporations.

A few notable points:

Enterprises can independently upgrade the PC and display.

A monitor display that holds and integrates the PC has physical security options to curb tampering.

The design can be used for multiple users in open floor plans.

The desktop can use up to Intel Core vPro i7 processors, 64GB of RAM, a solid state drive up to 1TB or a 2TB hard drive.

With the OptiPlex 7070, Dell is really playing for the two monitor workspace market and easy swap outs. The OptiPlex 7070 Ultra can support up to three displays as power, data, video and audio are passed through one cable to Dell USB-C monitors.

Not surprisingly, Dell happens to be one of the primary display vendors. The OptiPlex 7070 Ultra can also be used to spread Dell's Unified Workspace end-user computing platform.

Dell also launched an OptiPlex 7071Tower for virtual reality training and enterprise uses with processors up to Intel's new 95W, 8-core Core i9 processor.