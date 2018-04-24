Dell launches Precision 2-in-1 among business PC refresh

Dell's mobile workstation series now includes a 2-in-1 that allows for its display to be folded into its base, dubbed the Precision 5530 2-in-1, in a bevy of updates for its business PCs.

The 5530 2-in-1 is set to arrive with an Intel i5-8305G, i7-8705G, or i7-8706G processor combined with Radeon Pro WX Vega M GL graphics, a 15.6-inch display, up to 16GB of memory, and up to 2TB of NVMe SSD storage. The device's non-replaceable battery is rated at 75Wh, and charged via USB-C.

While set to arrive in July or August, Dell has yet to announce any pricing for the 2-in-1.

The regular version of the Precision 5530 has the choice of either 6-core i9-8950HK and i7-8850H processors, down to 4-core i5-8400H or i5-8300H. Memory-wise, the 5530 can hold up to 32GB, while on the storage front it can have one M.2 NVMe SSD and a 2.5-inch solid-state or spinning hard drive. Charging is completed via the regular Dell 4.5mm barrel plug, with a 56Wh or 97Wh-rated battery. For graphics, the 5530 can use built-in Intel HD graphics or Nvidia Quadro P2000 or P1000.

The 5530 is set to cost from $1,450 and is available from May 22.

The company's top-of-the-line 17.3-inch Precision 7730 has the same processor options as the standard 5530, with the 6-core i7-8750H thrown into the mix. For memory, the 7730 can have up to 64GB of 2666MHz DDR4, optionally with ECC, or 32GB of 3200MHz DDR4, and in future up to 128GB of non-ECC 2666MHz DDR4.

Graphics options for the 7730 are Intel HD graphics, Radeon Pro WX 7100 or 4150, or Quadro P5200, P4200, or P3200.

Potentially, the 7730 could store 8TB across four NVMe SSDs, or buyers can go with three M.2 SSDs and a 2.5-inch SATA SSD or HDD. Battery options consist of four-cell 64Wh or six-cell 97Wh units.

Also slated for release on May 22, the 7730 will cost upwards of $1,510.

Meanwhile, in the world of desktops, Dell has also unveiled new silicon for its OptiPlex all-in-ones and towers. The high end of the all-in-one lineup offers processors ranging from i7-8700 down to i3-8100, and the lower end adds in the option of Pentium Gold chips.

Memory choices for the OptiPlex lineup typically top out at 32GB, and storage options are a cornucopia including NVMe, Intel Optane, and spinning rust, with capacity ranging between 2TB down to 128GB.

For the 27-inch 7760, 24-inch 7460, and OptiPlex XE3 tower, customers can choose an Nvidia GTX 1050 GPU. The XE3 can also handle dual Radeon R5 430 or RX550 cards, as well as potentially a bump to 64GB of memory.

Pricing for the 7760 and 7460 starts at $1,300 and $1,130, respectively, and once again they are for release on May 22.

Arriving earlier on May 17, Dell has also announced its new Latitude laptops, the $1,000 5591 and $900 5491, packing updated 8th-generation Intel silicon and Nvidia MX 130 graphics.

Lastly, Dell has updated its P-series monitors to include USB-C powered 22-, 24-, and 27-inch models costing $280, $330, and $420, respectively. Also arriving in late June are regular monitors that are approximately $50 cheaper than the USB-C options.

Earlier this year, Dell unveiled a new XPS 13, as well as a refresh of its Inspiron and Alienware lineups.

Last month, Dell posted a fourth-quarter operating loss of $321 million on revenue of $21.9 billion, up 9 percent from a year ago. For fiscal 2018, Dell reported an operating loss of $3.3 billion on revenue of $78.7 billion. The company, including its subsidiaries, now holds almost $53 billion in debt, after paying down $10 billion since it acquired EMC in 2015.

