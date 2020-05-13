Dell launches XPS 15, XPS 17 and gaming systems, covers multiple price points

Dell is launching larger versions of its XPS laptops, with a 15-inch version available starting at $1,299 and a 17-inch device at $1,499.

The consumer laptop launches come after Dell's XPS 13 became available shortly after CES 2020.

Dell's XPS 15 is available May 13 with the XPS 17 becoming available in the summer. Dell is also launching an XPS Creator configurations for photography, video, and music production.

XPS 15 (9500) features the latest 10th Gen Intel core processors with up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics. The laptop has an 18mm design and more than 25 hours of battery life.

Dell said that XPS 15 is the smallest 15.6-inch performance laptop with a 4-sided InfinityEdge display. Dell has focused on lowering the footprint of its devices.

Disclosure: ZDNet may earn an affiliate commission from some of the products featured on this page. ZDNet and the author were not compensated for this independent review.

Dell XPS 15 Dell Here's a look at the XPS 15 2020 vs. the 2019 version. Other items for the XPS 15: It has a CNC machined aluminum, carbon fiber frame.

Corning Gorilla Glass 7.

XPS Creator Edition configurations for creative pros. View Now at Dell

Dell XPS 17 Dell XPS 17 has a 17-inch display in a 19mm design. Like its smaller XPS sibling, the XPS 17 has 10th Gen Intel Core processors up to i7. The XPS 17 also has Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics and up to 64GB memory. Battery life is up to 20 hours. View Now at Dell

XPS was one part of a broader consumer launch that included a bevy of Alienware laptops as well as Dell Gaming. The Alienware Area-51m R2 is available June 9 starting at $3,049.99 and there are lower priced models ranging from the Alienware m15 R3 and m17 R3 and Aurora R11 available in May.

Dell's G3 and G5 cover the lower price points for gaming with prices starting at $779.99 and $829.99, respectively.