Dell overhauls its commercial lineup with new Latitude, Precision and OptiPlex devices

Dell Technologies updated its commercial lineup with new Latitude laptops, Precision workstation,s and OptiPlex all-in-ones.

The company's commercial lineup aims to target remote workers as well as IT departments with management tools. The Latitude line also includes Chrome OS as an option, artificial intelligence tools for management, the latest 10th Gen Intel vPro processors, productivity tools, and Unified Workspace.

Much of the Latitude family is 2-in-1 convertible as an option and maximizes screen size in a smaller size. For instance, the Latitude 9510 has laptop or 2-in-1 form factors and has a 15-inch screen in a 14-inch frame A bevy of ports, aluminum frame, and Wi-Fi 6 and 4G and 5G connectivity gives remote workers multiple options. The Latitude 9510 falls under Intel's Project Athena program.

The Latitude 9410 2-in-1 convertible has similar features, but with a 14-inch screen. With the Latitude 7210 2-in-1 detachable Dell focused on making the device field serviceable.

Dell Technologies

Software is also a key part of the lineup with a tool called Dell Optimizer, which is AI that adapts to your behavior, improves application performance, and personalizes the device. Workforce Persona QuickStart is a tool that looks at existing and user computing usage to help IT determine the best device to deploy.

Dell said its Precision lineup gets its biggest overhaul since 2013 with features geared to remote work. The Dell Precision 5550 and Precision 5750 are 15-inch and 17-inch workstations that start at 4 lbs. and are enhanced by Nvidia high-end graphics. Dell also said it shrunk its Precision 7550 and 7750 workstations by 20% with a focus on VR/AR, AI and 3D CAD.

Dell Technologies

The OptiPlex 7780 all-in-one is a 27-inch desktop that has up to Intel 10th gen i9 processors and collaboration and audio enhancements as well as a tool-less design.

Here is the breakdown of devices and availability.

Available May 19.

Available May 28.

Available June 9.



Precision 5750 starting at $2,399

Available Sept 1.