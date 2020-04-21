Dell Technologies offers $9 billion in financing, 0% interest rate to spur IT spending

latest developments Coronavirus: Business and technology in a pandemic From cancelled conferences to disrupted supply chains, not a corner of the global economy is immune to the spread of COVID-19. Read More

Enterprise technology giants are using their financing arms to offer customers and partners credit and keep IT spending moving.

Dell Technologies on Tuesday said that it will extend $9 billion in financing and 0% interest rates. In addition, customers can defer payments on commercial laptops, desktops, data center gear and services for up to 180 days under its Payment Flexibility Program.

The company's move to leverage its Dell Financial Services unit comes after HPE and Cisco also rolled out financing programs worth $2 billion and $2.5 billion, respectively. These giant vendors are lending credit to help customers manage cash flow amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Financing options in addition to deferred payments and 0% interest rate include:

Short-term remote work and learning laptop and desktop deals with 6- and 12-month terms.

One-year flexible consumption terms in the Dell Technologies On Demand program for various data center options. Dell Technologies Flex on Demand program also offers 3- and 5-year options.

Dell Financial Services support for channel and alliance partners. Partners can get payment extensions of 45 to 90 days.

