Dell rolls out new data protection storage appliances and capabilities

Dell Technologies on Tuesday is introducing new appliances under its PowerProtect DD brand, the next generation of its Data Domain protection storage appliances. In addition to the new hardware, Dell is adding new capabilities to its cyber recovery product, as well as to Dell EMC PowerProtect Software.

The updates are designed to meet the growing data protection needs of the enterprise. Earlier this year, the Dell EMC Global Data Protection Index found that organizations managed 9.7 petabytes of data in 2018. Compared to 2016, that's a 569 percent increase.

When it comes to protecting data, "the problem is getting bigger, it's not going away," Ruya Atac-Barrett, VP of Data Protection Marketing, said to ZDNet. In addition to the growth of data collected, she pointed out, organizations also have to deal with more applications and end points driving this growth.

"Customers are noticing the data is no longer sitting in four walls," she said. "It's much more distributed, whether it's at the edge, core or multi-cloud."

Dell EMC's goal, Atac-Barrett said, is to build a portfolio "to meet customer needs, whether that's in the terabyte range or in the multi-petabyte range with massively distributed IT environments."

Dell is rolling out three new PowerProtect DD Series Appliances on September 30 – the DD6900, the DD9400 and the DD9900. The portfolio also includes the Dell EMC Data Domain Virtual Edition and the Data Domain DD3300, which have been branded as the Dell EMC PowerProtect DD Virtual Edition and Dell EMC PowerProtect DD3300.

The expanded portfolio offers faster backups (up to 38 percent faster) and faster restores (up to 36 percent faster). It includes instant access and instant restore of up to 60,000 IOPS for up to 64 virtual machines, as well and support for 25 GbE and 100 GbE network speeds.

Customers can grow from 1 terabyte of capacity up to 1.25 PB in a single rack. The updated portfolio improve logical capacity by up to 30 percent, driving up to 65X data reduction. "You need to protect more data, but you don't want a linear line for the cost of protection," Atac-Barrett said.

The PowerProtect DD portfolio provides flexible deployment in minutes, on premise and in the public cloud. The Management Center provides a single pane of glass for managing multiple systems.

The new appliances are interoperable with Dell's PowerProtect Software, which was initially launched in April. The software also now provides more integration with VMware vSphere, as well as support for Dell EMC Cloud Disaster Recovery.

Meanwhile, PowerProtect Cyber Recovery now supports workloads protected with PowerProtect Software and stored on Dell EMC PowerProtect DD Series Appliances. It also now offers automated restoration from an isolated vault.