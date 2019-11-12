Dell Technologies debuts Dell EMC PowerOne autonomous infrastructure

Dell Technologies lays out its hybrid cloud plan with a heavy dose of VMware Dell Technologies' crown jewel in its portfolio is VMware and the technology giant is now making it the glue that holds its portfolio of companies together.

Dell Technologies has on Tuesday announced Dell EMC PowerOne autonomous infrastructure, touted as making it easier to deploy, manage, and consume IT.

PowerOne integrates PowerEdge compute, PowerMax storage, PowerSwitch networking, and VMware virtualisation into a single system, and according to Dell Technologies Infrastructure Solutions Group president Jeff Boudreau, it is designed to deliver the services, security, and resiliency required by mission critical and emerging artificial intelligence and machine learning applications.

It also provides integration into cloud management toolsets, such as VMware vRealize.

"PowerOne autonomous infrastructure automates IT so customers can focus less on managing technology and more on benefiting from it," Boudreau said.

"As we look to the future, PowerOne offers a tremendous leap forward. It helps customers focus on unleashing the power of data, allowing IT teams to innovate and achieve business goals faster."

PowerOne components include: PowerOne Controller, PowerEdge MX, PowerSwitch, PowerMax, and PowerProtect.

PowerOne boasts a built-in, advanced automation engine that takes advantage of a Kubernetes microservices architecture and uses Ansible workflows to assist users by automating the component configuration and provisioning, delivering a customer-managed data centre-as-a-service.

PowerOne is available from 22 November 2019 through the company's newly announced Dell Technologies on Demand offering.

Also announced on Tuesday at Dell Technologies Summit in Austin, Dell Technologies On Demand is a set of consumption-based and as-a-service offerings that "delivers IT with the agility of cloud and the control, performance, and predictability of on-premises infrastructure".

As part of this new offering, the company is also expanding its flexible consumption portfolio to support Dell EMC PowerEdge servers, in addition to the new Dell EMC PowerOne autonomous infrastructure system.

It has also expanded the PC-as-a-service (PCaaS) offering to small businesses, which includes PC acquisition, and lifecycle management of hardware, software, services, and financing for growing companies.

"The multi-cloud world is here and will only grow, which means customers need on-demand and consistent infrastructure that yield predictable outcomes across all of their clouds, data centres, and edge locations," Dell Technologies vice chairman Jeff Clarke said.

"Dell Technologies On Demand makes it possible for organisations to plan, deploy, and manage their entire IT footprint. They can choose how they consume and pay for IT solutions that meet their needs with the freedom and flexibility to evolve as their needs change over time."

As part of the announcement, Dell Technologies partners are now able to resell Dell Technologies On Demand to their customers.

Asha Barbaschow travelled to Dell Technologies Summit as a guest of Dell Technologies.

