Dell Technologies adds VxRail hyperconverged systems for analytics workloads

Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies updated its VxRail hyperconverged infrastructure system with new platforms designed for SAP HANA and similar workloads, multi-cluster deployments and enhanced management analytics.

The Dell EMC VxRail additions were announced at VMworld Europe.

The updates include:

Dell EMC VxRail has two new NVMe-based systems with 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable Processors. The first system is the VxRail P580N, which is a all NVMe four-socket system for SAP HANA workloads. The system has twice the CPU and memory per system.

The second system is the VxRail E560N, which has a all NVMe 1U form factor for high performance workloads.

Dell EMC SmartFabric Services were rolled out to VxRail clusters. The SmartFabric Services automate more than 99% of the configuration steps for multi-rack fabrics.

Dell EMC VxRail Analytical Consulting Engine, or ACE, is generally available. ACE is a VxRail management platform that analyzes hyperconverged performance and detects anomalies. ACE also predicts capacity needs.

VxRail ACE was previewed at Dell Technologies World.

