Dell Technologies launches premium Latitude 7410 Chromebook

Dell

working from home The future of business is remote Most every organization has been thrust into the future of work. What will determine failure or success in this brave new world? Read More

Dell Technologies is launching premium Chromebook for the Enterprise as more companies are looking toward Google's Chrome OS to satisfy remote work needs.

The company is rolling out the Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise, a 14-inch premium business laptop or 2-in-1 device co-developed under Intel's Project Athena program.

Meghana Patwardhan, vice president of Latitude and commercial mobility products at Dell Technologies, said enterprises are looking toward remote work as a long-term strategy. "We're now in a revolution and going from working remotely to work from anywhere," she said.

Dell launched its first Chromebook devices with its 5000 series in October after outlining its Chrome push in August. Those devices were designed for large companies and could be managed within the broader set of Dell services. HP made a similar move.

Patwardhan said companies were looking for a more premium Chromebook experience with service and support to give employees. Indeed, the Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise is available in aluminum or carbon fire and equipped with LTE and Wi-Fi 6 as well as a 4K screen and a wide selection of ports.

The new Dell enterprise Chromebook also has Workspace One for enterprise apps up to 10th-gen Intel i7 processors and up to 1TB of storage.

Other features include:

4K panel with low blue light display.

Up to 21 hours of battery life with fast charging from 0% to 35% in 20 minutes or 80% charge in an hour.

Dell Technologies Unified Workspace for deployment by IT and localized options.

The Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise starts at $1,299 and will be available with Intel Core i3 processors starting at $1,099.

More Chromebooks: