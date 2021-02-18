Dell Technologies powering Kyoto University's new Yukawa-21 supercomputer

Dell Technologies Japan is powering the new Yukawa-21 supercomputer, housed at Kyoto University's Yukawa Institute for Theoretical Physics (YITP).

The new supercomputer will be built on Dell EMC PowerEdge servers and boasts peak performance of 1.3 PFLOPS, which Dell said was approximately 3.8 times higher than the previous system.

It is expected the new system will be used to accelerate Kyoto University's research in computational physics, including theoretical physics and the development of innovative methods for understanding complex natural phenomena.

Yukawa-21 comprises 135 PowerEdge R840 servers equipped with 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable Processors, Nvidia V100 Tensor Core GPUs, and Dell EMC PowerSwitch Z9332F interconnection.

"In addition to fueling our Institution's studies on particle physics, nuclear physics, astrophysics, condensed matter physics, and quantum information physics, the new supercomputer will open up fresh research opportunities to further the frontiers of theoretical physics across Japan," YITP director Sinya Aoki said.

Aoki expects the new system to allow the institute to provide researchers across Japan with a high-performance and stable computing environment to progress research in the field of theoretical physics.

